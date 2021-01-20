36 C
Abuja
Business

NIN-SIM linkage exercise: Federal Government expresses appreciation as telcos capture 47.8 million Nigerians

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

At the end of a review meeting on 18th January, 2021, the Technical Implementation Committee under the Ministerial Task Force has reported significant progress in the ongoing NIN-SIM linkage exercise.

In a press statement signed by Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, Director Public Affairs, Nigerian Communications Commission, so far a total of 47.8 million NINs have been collected by the mobile operators.

At an average of 3 to 4 SIMs per subscriber, this means many millions will be linked up before the deadline in February 2021.

Reacting to the report, the Minister expressed satisfaction with this commendable achievement. He expressed the Federal Government’s appreciation for the commitment demonstrated by all stakeholders and citizens and urged them to submit their NINs before 9th February, 2021 deadline.

The Minister urged the technical team to fast-track the processes so that the project is delivered soonest.

The Technical Committee drew attention to the App developed by FGN which allows subscribers to link up to a maximum of seven (7) SIMs to their NIN.

The Minister concluded by reminding Nigerians to secure and protect their NINs, urging subscribers to desist from selling their NINs or allowing others to use their NINs for registration.

“For any action committed with the SIM good or bad it will be officially traced and attached to the NIN owner,” the Minister warned.

