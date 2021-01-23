COVID-19 Protocols : Kano Plans Strict Enforcement As Ganduje Briefs Buhari

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has revealed plans for strict enforcement of all COVID-19 protocols in Kano, urging residents to take full responsibility.

Ganduje had earlier warned market leaders in the state to ensure total adherence to all COVID-19 protocols or expect total closure.

Civil Servants have also been directed to stay at home till further notice.



Night clubs, concerts, street parties and all forms of social gatherings have been banned in Kano.



Ganduje said President Muhammadu Buhari is constantly briefed on the situation in Kano over the new wave of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.



According to him, Kano state government always seek the opinion, advise and recommendations from the Presidency on the best measures being taken in curbing the latest devastating menace of Corona Virus in the state.



“We link up with Presidency over certain measures,” Ganduje said during a stakeholders meeting with Heads of tertiary institutions in the state, held at Africa House, Government House, Kano, Friday, adding that, “there is no time to waste in the fight against COVID-19.”

He further stated that some recommendations were sent to President Muhammadu Buhari, over certain measures in strategizing the fight against the pandemic.

“We gave some recommendations to President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, on our approach in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.



“When those recommendations got President’s nod, some measures would be taken in the state, to most quickly tame the pandemic as done in the first experience,” he added.



Ganduje lamented, “how some people chose to play politics with efforts by government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. Very soon, measures will be introduced. We must tighten our belts in this effort. Ours is to save people’s lives.”



He further revealed that, “enforcement for observing COVID-19 protocols would soon come up in the state. People should comply for the health of the citizenry and communities.



“With Allah’s intervention during the first wave of the pandemic, after taking all the necessary measures, Kano was neither leading from the front nor from the rear. Though we are the most populated state in the country. We must therefore be up and doing during the second wave also. “



Ganduje, however, commended the Managements of Higher Institutions in the state for complying with the protocols, pointing out that, “our tertiary institutions did well and are still doing very well in the fight against the pandemic in the state.



“We are very happy that you are cooperating with the state government in this fight. We invited you for this stakeholders not because you are ignorant of the situation, but because of emphasis and advocacy reasons.



“As an academic community, we are sure of your capacity of differentiating between science and fiction.”



Ganduje also hailed the idea of introducing virtual lectures, adding that, “we are mindful and very much aware about your efforts in coming up with some technology-based interventions in the fight against the pandemic. We will do our best to support you. And we are calling on the business community to also come to your aid.”