Customs, DPR Hail CP Habu’s Community Policing Crime Fighting Strategy

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

The Area Comptroller of Kano/Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, SP Umar and the Operations Controller of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in charge of Kano/Jigawa zone, Muhammad D. Makera have both hailed Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A. Sani for using Community Policing Strategy in fighting crime, maintaining peace and order in Kano state.



The duo commended the Kano police boss during their separate courtesy visits to his office.

They also promised to synergize with the police in carrying out their duties in Kano and Jigawa states.



This is just as the Mariri Divisional Community Policing Committee members presented two refurbished Grounded Patrol Vehicles to the Commissioner of Police, as part of their contribution to Community Policing initiative.



During his visit, Area Comptroller Umar In his remarks, stated that the visit was necessary to introduce himself and also to appreciate the CP Habu for a job well done in making Kano peaceful and in spearheading a working synergy amongst security agencies in the state.

He said, the mantra that, “the police is your friend,” is the clear picture of the current policing strategy in Kano State.



He concluded his speech by presenting an award of Excellence to the Commissioner of Police for the safety and security feat achieved in the State in exactly 14 months in office as the Kano State Commissioner of Police.



Also, in his speech, the Dr Operations Controller, Muhammad D. Makera stated that, they visited the Command to seek support and cooperation in making their job easier.



He added that, with what the Police are doing in Kano, they have no option than to seek the cooperation of Police to promote peace and unity in Kano State.



He promised that they’ will utilize their vast experiences through various platforms to take the message to the grassroots.



While responding, CP Habu A.Sani, popularly known by the good people of Kano State as KALAMU WAHEED, stated that, when he assumed duty as the 41st Commissioner of Police of Kano State, there were threats of armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, missing children and trafficking.



He added that, “having received briefs from Departmental Heads, the State was crime-mapped and consequently an Action Plan designed for result-oriented crime fighting efforts. These led to our various achievements in the state.”



He further stated that, “in the course of policing the state, Community Policing is in the forefront. Our doors are always open and the Command is ready to give all necessary support and cooperation in tune with the mission and vision of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni on Community-based Policing.”



He further stated that, “the Command will continue to engage all stakeholders by giving all required supports and cooperation.”



While handing over the refurbished Patrol Vehicles to the Divisional Police Officer Mariri, CP Habu warned the DPO to reciprocate by ensuring his area of responsibility is safe.