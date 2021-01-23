28 C
World

President Xi to attend WEF Davos Agenda: spokesperson

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, presides over a past event. /Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on January 25 from Beijing via video link, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing that Xi will attend the meeting and deliver a special speech at the invitation of Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

In January 2017, Xi addressed the opening session of the WEF annual meeting, systematically expounding China’s views and propositions on economic globalization, and voicing strong support for economic globalization, Hua said.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading globally at present, the world economy is in deep recession, and global challenges are emerging one after another, Hua hoped and believed the upcoming WEF meeting would help build global consensus, rebuild global mutual trust, boost global cooperation, and contribute to solving the pressing global issues facing the international community.

China has always been committed to upholding and practicing multilateralism, promoting the construction of an open world economy, making economic globalization more open, inclusive, balanced and beneficial to all, and promoting the construction of a community with a shared future for mankind, she added.

Against the backdrop of the pandemic, China will continue to contribute its wisdom and strength to global cooperation against COVID-19, world economic recovery, meeting global challenges, and improving global governance, Hua said.Source(s): Xinhua News Agency

