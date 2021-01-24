27.4 C
News

COVID-19 Protocols: Constitute Students’ Marshals, Ganduje Urges SUG

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has urged Kano students to constitute students’ COVID-19 Marshals to help enforce strict observance of Corona Virus Protocols in higher institutions across the state. 


Ganduje, who spoke during a Stakeholders meeting with representatives of Students’Union Government (SUG) at Africa House, Government House, Kano, on Sunday also promised upward review of their scholarship. 


 He said, “for us to effectively fight this  COVID-19 pandemic, it is absolutely necessary for us to include you from the scratch. Your participation means alot in fighting the virus.


 “We decided to take many measures so that we can be able to maximize impact from all angles. We consider strategies like sensitisation, as we are in now, among many others. We use this to provide our people with the technical explanation about the pandemic.”


Ganduje, however, tasked the students  to go back to their respective campuses and educate other students on the devastating effect of the second wave of Corona Virus, and enlighten them on the need to obey all its Protocols. 

He added that, “we urge you to also go back and form Students Voluntary Marshals Against COVID-19 in your respective schools. I am extremely delighted that you all promised to take this fight head on.”


The Governor who appreciated the students for finding time to attend the meeting, also took them on a moral lecture over the reason they should shun drug abuse and cultism.


He further reminded  them that,” drug abuse in whatever guise would not be tolerated by government. Though we are lucky that cultism is very minimal, if not absent, on our campuses, this issue of drug abuse must be taken very seriously.”

He added that, “as you are all aware how we take your studies seriously, I am assuring you that, your scholarship will be reviewed upward. This, will also cushion the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and inflation trend.”


Ganduje who donated 100,000 face masks to the students said, ” we also gave face masks to heads of your institutions. We had a meeting with them two days a go. Make sure that you also call the attention of your school mates on complying with the COVID-19 protocol.”

