Education

UBEC, NASENI strike deal on supply of solar powered science equipment

By Felix Khanoba


The Universal Basic Education Commission(UBEC) is to collaborate with the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) for the supply of solar powered science equipment to basic schools across the country.


Executive Secretary of UBEC, Hamid Bobboyi, disclosed this when he received the Executive Vice Chairman/Chief Executive officer of NASENI Prof. Muhammed Sanni Haruna and his management team in his office on Thursday in Abuja.


A statement made available to The AUTHORITY and signed by David Apeh, spokesman of UBEC, said Bobboyi explained that the Commission is presently building model schools across the country that will require science equipment and solar to power them.


Bobboyi said the collaboration became necessary because the equipment will require power to function and there is no way the epileptic supply and the cost of electricity in the country will not slow down learning and other school activities.


He stressed that the Commission has been collaborating with the Agency for the production and supply of science equipment distributed by UBEC to states and assured the NASENI boss of the Commission’s continued patronage.


Earlier, the Executive Vice Chairman appreciated UBEC for the patronage in the procurement and distribution of locally produced science equipment that are produced by NASENI and distributed to schools across the states.


He said his team was in the Commission to seek further collaboration especially in the production and supply of the solar panel for powering schools due to the cost of electricity.
A six-man team was constituted by the two organisations to draw up an action plan on the new collaboration.

