Covid-19: Rivers Govt distributes hygiene kits to 257 schools

From Blessing Ibunge, Port Harcourt

Ahead of school resumption for exit classes, the Rivers Ministry of Education yesterday, distributed hygiene kits to 257 public schools across the state.

Distributing the kits which includes, sanitizers, nose mask, hand gloves, liquid soaps, towels, bleach, etc, the state Commissioner for Education, Prof Kaniye Ebeku, said the state government is fully prepared for the resumption of schools.

He stated that the Ministry invited the principals and heads of the 257 public schools approved for WAEC centres, to educate, remind and hand the kids to them to keep their school environment clean and ready for students to resume classes.

He said “These are heads and principals of public schools that have been certified by West African Examination Centres as WAEC centres. We have invited them here today, to educate them, to remind them on the COVID-19 protocols established by the state, established internationally.

“We have invited them to partner with us in preparing for the resumption of schools, their schools, for the purposes of the Exist classes to be taken the external and exist examinations. We have spoken with them and they are very happy.

“We have also invited them to distribute to them to make sure they get to the right places the COVID-19 equipments that His Excellency, the Governor of this state, Nyesom Wike has graciously provided. You can see them in packs and bags of sanitizers, face marks, hand gloves and all other important Covid-19 equipments that we need to ensure that our when they get back to school will be safe.

“Disinfection of schools and public places is still ongoing. Most of the public places and schools have been disinfected and the Ministry of Environment is still working and I can assure you our students are allowed into our campuses, all of schools have been discontaminated.

“As we speak, some staff of the Ministry of Education are still going round to check the schools preparedness for the exams. We are using guidelines established by the federal Ministry of Education to check the level of preparedness in all the public and private schools”.

Speaking on the preparedness of the students for the examinations, Prof Ebeku said “From March when the schools were shut we have been making sure that our exit classes have never been staying idle at home. You will recall our radio, Television digital learning programme is ongoing since then. And so our students are ready and I can assure you, I am looking forward to them bringing to us the top position in the league of candidates in Nigeria this year”.

He disclosed that there is a very strong synergy between the Ministry of Health, Environment and Education in this fight against the spread of the virus, adding that “The state Governor, Nyesom Wike ensure that the synergy exist. Issues of decontamination lies with the Ministry of Environment, issues of health lies with the Ministry of Health. The COVID-19 equipments we are distributing now are coming from the Ministry of Health.”

Advising the principals, the Commissioner said “In this time you had to demonstrate that it can take a little to do mighty things. Across the world economies are collapsing and people are dying because of this unseen dangerous and formidable enemy. So, let our young stars know that we need to keep protocols, we are doing this so we will not compromise the future of this country. We all need to stay safe.

Use what you have been given now to clean up your school environment. We will not satisfy ready if you do not clean your place. We are going to send people to your school to certify if you are ready for the examination”.