34.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Consumer Protection: NCC steps in to curb data…

Buratai, other service chiefs will be missed for…

El-Rufai receives 100 female soldiers deployed to tackle…

Buratai: The Exit Of The Warrior Of Peace

Buhari to new Service Chiefs: Be patriotic, serve…

President Buhari passes law to check spread of…

Sanwo-Olu Delivers 216 Homes In Eti-Osa Surulere

COVID-19 vaccine: Sultan advises FG on more sensitization

India celebrates 72nd Anniversary in Abuja

Mass Metering: Beware of fraudsters, KEDCO advises customers

World

India celebrates 72nd Anniversary in Abuja


By John Okeke

The Indian Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Independence Anniversary in Abuja . 

The celebration was a success as it attracted the Indian community in Nigeria and other dignataries from the Nigerian side. 

As part of his speech on this day , the President Ram Nath Kovind of India  said that despite the challenges faced in year 2020 as a nation, it also recorded miracles.

Kovind said this during his welcome speech presented by the India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur .

Kovind explained that within a year, India was able to produce their own vaccines, administered them domestically and have already supplied them to no less than 15 countries across the world and still counting.

Kovind further stated that “there was an IT miracles, when almost all types of industrial, commercial, social and educational activities were held in virtual mode.

In addition, Kovind said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call of ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, or ‘Self-reliant India Mission’. Under this Mission, step have been taken for economic growth as well as employment generation by promoting micro, small and medium enterprises and making the start-up eco-system more robust.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FOCAC at 20 is great, and will be greater in the next 20 years

Editor

Digital technologies make E. China’s Hangzhou smarter

Editor

Why is the Belt and Road Initiative able to keep gaining popularity?

Editor

Consumption potential of China’s lower-tier markets continuously released

Editor

U.S. politicians’ absurd act of scapegoating China won’t change facts

Editor

Chinese farmers’ livestream harvests to generate sales amid COVID-19 outbreak

Editor

Sabotaging unity and cooperation hinders global efforts against COVID-19

Editor

A remote village reflects China’s achievements in poverty alleviation

Editor

UNICEF, WHO concerned about shortage of children’s vaccines in Libya

Editor

China’s economy in orderly restoration

Editor

UN at 75: Secretary-General Guterres calls for global ceasefire

Editor

FG to adopt against Ghana matreatment against Nigerian traders

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More