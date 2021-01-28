India celebrates 72nd Anniversary in Abuja



By John Okeke

The Indian Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday celebrated the 72nd Independence Anniversary in Abuja .

The celebration was a success as it attracted the Indian community in Nigeria and other dignataries from the Nigerian side.

As part of his speech on this day , the President Ram Nath Kovind of India said that despite the challenges faced in year 2020 as a nation, it also recorded miracles.

Kovind said this during his welcome speech presented by the India High Commissioner to Nigeria, Abhay Thakur .

Kovind explained that within a year, India was able to produce their own vaccines, administered them domestically and have already supplied them to no less than 15 countries across the world and still counting.

Kovind further stated that “there was an IT miracles, when almost all types of industrial, commercial, social and educational activities were held in virtual mode.

In addition, Kovind said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call of ‘Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’, or ‘Self-reliant India Mission’. Under this Mission, step have been taken for economic growth as well as employment generation by promoting micro, small and medium enterprises and making the start-up eco-system more robust.