Mass Metering: Beware of fraudsters, KEDCO advises customers

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The Management of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has advised its numerous customers across Kano franchise to be on the alert against meter theft in their communities.


According to a Statement signed by KEDCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Shawai, “there has been reports of rampant meter theft, hence the need for customers to be on the look out.


” We are committed to metering our customers and the mass metering programme is still ongoing across our franchise.


“Meter theft which is now slowly on the increase is viewed by KEDCO as an attempt to sabotage the effort of the company and the Federal Government towards bridging the metering gaps and ending estimated billing.


” We have taken measures to strengthen surveillance across our franchise and anyone caught would be made to face the law.


” The Management herewith advises customers to support KEDCO by embracing the mass metering initiative while also protecting KEDCO’s installations and equipment by reporting promptly suspected attempts to relevant security agencies.” 

