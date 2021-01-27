COVID-19: Kano Govt Distributes PPEs To Media Organizations

30 C
From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state government has distributed Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to media organizations in the in state.


Presenting the equipment, the state Deputy Governor, who is also the Chairman, Kano state Taskforce on Covid 19, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna said hand senitizers and facemasks were distributed to media practitioners as part of protective messures against  the deadly Corona virus.


The Deputy Governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stressed the need for media practitioners and the general public to abide by the Covid 19 protocols.


He charged  media organizations in the state to compliment the effort of the state government in sensitising the public the on Covid 19 personal protection protocols.


Gawuna added that government held series of meetings with the stakeholders as part of it’s commitment to the enhancement of health and general well-being of the people in the state.


In his remarks, the Secretary, Kano state Media Forum, who received the equipment on behalf of the Forum, Alhaji Nafiu Yahaya, thanked the state government for the gesture which he described as clear indication of  government’s concern for the media workers.


In their separate remarks, the Secretary, NUJ Kano state Chapter, Abba Murtala and Chairman NUJ Correspondents Chapel,  Ibrahim Garba, appreciated the government for donating the protective equipment to their members and promised to utilize them  to avoid being infected with the virus.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

