Metro

Kano CP Parades 31 For Drug Peddling, Phone Snatching, Thuggery

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Habu A Sani on Wednesday, paraded 31 suspects for alleged involvement in phone snatching, drug peddling and thuggery. 


Among the suspects are 18 notorious  drug dealers who supply intoxicants to thugs (‘Yan-Daba), while large quantities of illicit drugs were recovered. 


About 55 snatched  mobile phones were also recovered by the police. 


CP Habu who spoke through the Kano police Command’ s image-maker, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said, “in the Command’s determination to rid Kano State of all forms of crime and criminality, including thuggery (Daba) and drug abuse (Kwaya), the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani,  raised and instructed a team of Operation Puff Adder, led by SP Bashir Musa Gwadabe to carryout clearance operations within Kano metropolis and arrest remnants of thugs (‘Yan-Daba). 
The team immediately swung into action, and following intelligence-led operations, arrested 31 suspects between 20 January 2021 and 26 January2021. 


According to him, within the period under review, a syndicate that specializes in Mobile Phone Theft at Public gatherings, such as; Mosques (during Friday prayers), event centres, football viewing centres was bursted. 


Among the arrested suspects are Abdul Saminu (22) of Gabari wuarters, Kano, Mustapha Ahmed (18)  of Dorayi quarters Kano, Yusuf Gambo  (25) of Gabari quarters Kano, Usman Usman (22)  of Kofar Mata quarters Kano, Anas Jibir (19) of Satatima quarters Kano, Muhammad Salisu (23) of Kofar Nassarawa Quarters Kano,  Idris Garba (26) of Kofar Mata quarters Kano,  Auwalu Yahaya  (19) of Satatima quarters, Kano, Yusuf Balarabe (24) of Satatima  quarters, Kano.


He said all the suspects confessed to have participated in a series of mobile phone theft at public gatherings. 


Two buyers were arrested and they confessed to have bought more than 80 stolen mobile phones from the suspects. 


They further confessed to have been operating within Kano metropolis for over two years. 
He said, “on 23 January, 2021, a report was received that some thugs  attacked innocent people with knives and robbed them of their Mobile Phones along Ahmadu Bello Way, Kano.  


“The Puff Adder team swiftly swung into action and arrested 29 years old Abba Sabin of Dalladi Nasidi quarters Mariri Kano, and 28 years old Yasir Abubakar of Sheka Quarters Kano in possession of two robbed phones and a sharp knife stained with blood.


 “During the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to have blocked Ahmadu Bello Way Kano, attacked innocent citizens and robbed them of their valuables. 


“Owners of the Phones were contacted and the Command’s Commissioner of Police *CP Habu A. Sani, psc* ordered that the case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.” 


According to him, “on 24 January 2021, a report was received that a tricyclist was conveying two female passengers, 100 level undergraduate students of Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano and on their way, the Tricyclist and one other occupant brought out a knife, robbed the students of their Mobile Phones and pushed them out ot the Tricycle. Upon receipt, a Puff Adder team cordoned the area and arrested the two suspects. 


“The two Mobile Phones, a sharp knife and Tricycle were recovered. Investigation has commenced and suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation.” 


He said, “based on information received from arrested thugs (‘Yan Daba), 18  Illicit drug dealers were arrested and large quantities of Illicit drugs recovered. All the suspects will be charged to court after completion of investigation.” 


 CP Habu, however, appreciated the good people of the State for their prayers, support, encouragement and cooperation, saying Community Policing has come to stay in the State.


 He advised members of the public to stop buying phones from suspected individuals.

