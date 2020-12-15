Umahi to Supporters: Don’t victimize non-defectors

From Angela Mbaocha, Abakaliki

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Monday told his supporters not to victimize politicians who refused to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC), with them.

Umahi was optimistic that those who remained in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), are most lovely to join them in the APC and as such, should be treated as brothers.

He made the disclosure during a solidarity visit by the 13 local government chairmen in the state, Coordinators of Development Centres, with their Management Committee members, as well as other political appointees.

He said: “We would allow the people who did not defect to the APC with us to exist in peace and you should not victimise them.

“You should not close the door behind them because they will come back but ensure that you enjoy your palliative in their presence to make them salivate.”

“When we started this struggle in 2014, we were not up to five percent of the mammoth crowd we are witnessing presently.

“You then imagine what will happen presently that we have the grassroots, structures at the state and national levels.

“Several personalities higher than myself have defected without noise, so one wonders why this particular defection is generating so much noise,” he queried

The governor dismissed the speculation on social media that he bribed cultists allegedly terrorizing some parts of the state with N3millon through his aide.

He said contrary to the report, he had declared war against cult groups in Ebonyi, stating: “How can a warrior such as me bribe cultists, to do what with the money?

“The duty of political leaders and the citizens is to give me the names of the cultists because I will give them a bad Christmas celebration.

“I am searching for them whether they are in government or not because the matter is that of terrorism and would be handled at Abuja.”

Umahi urged political leaders in the state to discontinue with their plan to recall some members of the state House of Assembly and National Assembly, who stayed back in Peoples Democratic Party after his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).