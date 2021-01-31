2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance – Prophet Balogun

Prophet Sunday Balogun is the founder of Gardern of Love and Deliverance Ministry, he was adopted recently by the Peoples’ Democratic Party Youth Alliance at the Church headquarters in Masaka, Nasarawa state, where he shared his thoughts on the future of Nigeria come 2023. DANIEL TYOKUA reports.

Balogun said the country is passing through hard times and need concerted efforts by courageous members of the PDP to usher in the desired leadership in 2023.

He noted that PDP had provided a purposeful leadership in the past, adding that the party must work hard to return to power to tackle bad governance.

“It is high time for people especially the electorate to go for a party that has well defined programmes that would have direct impact on them, and leave politics of hatred, religion and ethnicity

“Some persons look at men of God who join politics as a mistake or mystery, but it is a wrong impression. The bible says, when the wicked man rule, the nation will mourn but when a righteous person rule there will be Joy.

“There is no how someone can become a ruler or leader without passing through politics, no how you can become a leader who will change the people, take them to the promised land without politics. Every authority on earth is ordained by God”

He emphasezed that Nigerian youths should be fully involved in scheme of affairs in the country, adding that the youth as people are full of transformative ideas, but lack where to demonstrate them.

“The case of brain drain is because the youths are not given the opportunity to showcase their talent, they leave the country to other places to display what they wnow.

The prophet who accused the ruling APC administration of deceiving Nigerians with unfulfilled promises regretted that party gave most Nigerians a wrong impression that made people vote for them massively in 2015.

According to him, “the APC promised to address the security issue but no headway, I am not against any government, but I am against what is happening in the government.

“If there are good leaders to rule this country what impoverished us today won’t be there, Nigeria has all it takes to provide for the masses,” the Prophet regretted as he asked other men of God to be encouraged to come together and speak the truth, and not to be afraid.

He also noted that many Nigerians have abandoned the truth because they have been bought over with money, noting that “when money has come to play people we be blind physically and spiritually.”

Earlier, the National Coordinator of PDP Youth Alliance, Charles Omini, said they identified Prop[het Balogun for his positive contribution to the well-being of humanity.

He said the party identified Prophet Balogun because of his contributions to the well-being of the people, to be one of the stakeholders.

Omini stated that bringing into the party those who are doing well was to add value to the youth wing of the party before the next general election.

“We have been able to identify those in our party that have contributed to the growth of our party and development in this country, especially their contribution towards the youth”

According to him, all that PDP want is a better Nigeria for everybody, “Prophet Balogun has been given scholarship to so many young people, empowering of women and others”