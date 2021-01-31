Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others, seizes Police vehicles as Service Chiefs visit Borno

It was a negative way to welcome the newly appointed Service Chiefs in their first visit to troubled Bornu state as suspected members of the Boko Haram sect invaded Chabal and other Communities of Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State on Sunday afternoon and killed two policemen before abducting two others.

Sources confirmed that the terrorists also in another ambush seized two patrol Vehicles and set ablaze another one along Maiduguri-Chabal- Magumeri 35km north of the state capital.

Chabal is reportedly less than 22km drive from Maimalari Cantonment, 7 Div Nigerian Army, Maiduguri.

The killings took place even as the newly appointed Service Chiefs paid their first visit and on the spot assessment of the security situation in Borno state

“The Service Chiefs currently in Maiduguri for their first operational visit to Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole are the Chief of Defence Staff General Lucky Iraboh, Chief of Army Staff Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral Auwal Gambo and other principal staff officers from the Defence and other 3 services.

“The service chiefs while in Maiduguri were briefed at the headquarters command and control centre Maimalari cantonment Maiduguri, after which they all visited Borno state Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Garbai Elkanemi to seek their collaborative support to end the lingering more than a decade crisis.

“But unfortunately, some armed insurgents wreaked havoc today and killed two policemen on patrol before abducting two others. ” Also during the Chabal and Magumeri Communities onslaught, the insurgents went away with two patrol vehicles after setting ablaze on the vehicle, while the dead bodies of the policemen were conveyed to Maiduguri with one injured Police Officer now receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Maiduguri. ” The Source stated.

Addressing the Service Chiefs at the Bornu state Government House, Governor Zulum, called for aggressive collaboration with armed forces in neighbouring countries of Chad, Cameroon and Niger Republic.

Zulum also sought enhanced ties between the military and civilian population to bridge trust deficit and increase military’s access to credible intelligence gathering which he said, was key to success in the fight against insurgency.

The Governor assured the military chiefs of his administration’s commitment and support to the armed forces by way of supplementing their efforts in the ongoing war. Zulum also urged the service chiefs to tolerate fair and constructive criticisms that might be made in good faith to enhance their productivity.

“In democratic settings, the military is an establishment which is subject to constructive criticisms by well-meaning citizens. Therefore, you are expected to accept such criticisms in good faith with a view to enhancing the productivity in your operations” Zulum said.

Governor Zulum noted that, for the Nigerian military to achieve success there should be robust coordination and collaboration between different security operatives, particularly between the Nigerian Army and Air force.

Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Leo Irabor, who led the delegation, assured that military operations will receive a boost in order to nip out the insurgents completely. He, however, sought the understanding of the civilian population in the fight against terrorism.