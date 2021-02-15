26 C
Crime

EFCC arrests 20 for alleged internet fraud in Imo

Twenty, 20, suspected internet fraudsters were on Friday arrested by operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The commission in a tweet on Monday said the suspects were arrested at 021 at New Owerri, Eminike Estate, Norble Abode, Owerri, Imo State.

They were identified as, ”Onyebuchi Victor; Isreal Victor; Emeka Clinton; Stanley Uche; Onyemachi Stanley; Ikechukwu Agbalieze; Franklin Ugoegbu; Nze Collins; Nwokoro Santus and Agocha Johnson.

Others are: Oscar Anumata; Emeka Clinton Nkeoga; Ogwu Chukwu Akagha Marvis; Victor Obioha; Charles Onymesi; Awunnaya Victor; Henry Stephni; Jerrard Uwaima, Franklin Uzoma and Obidike Abuchi.

Items recovered from them include: Forty (40) mobile phones, seventeen (17) laptops of different brands and six (6) vehicles: one (1) blue-coloured Toyota Corolla car; one (1) black-coloured Acura ZX car; one (1) ash-coloured Lexus GX 460 Sports Utility Vehicle; one (1) green- coloured Venza car, one (1) black-coloured Mercedes-Benz car and one (1) ash-coloured Lexus 330 SUV. Others are thirteen (13) Powers of Attorney, five (5) architectural documents and a folder containing some other documents.

EFCC added that the suspects would be charged to court when investigations are concluded.

