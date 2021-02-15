Police arrest four suspected cultists in Osun Polytechnic

The Osun State Police Command has arrested four suspected cultists at the Osun State Polytechnic, Iree.

The suspects: Akintade Wisdom, Sodiq Opeyemi, Olayinka Fadeyi and Azeez Olalekan, it was gathered were recruiting new members into their secret confraternity.

The four suspected cultists are not students of the institution.

The suspects were said to have been arrested on Friday in Iree by the men of the Anti-Cultism Unit of the state police command in their hideout following a tip-off from some concerned students.

Reacting to the arrest yesterday, police spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola stated that the suspects have been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation.

“From the interrogation of the four cultists, they are not students of the institution,” Opalola said.