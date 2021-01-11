24.4 C
Crime

18 year old girl dies in Yobe Presidential lodge

By Bala Ajiya , Damaturu 

An 18 year old girl reportedly died in presidential lodge in Yobe state as a result of consumption of hard drugs .


The incident occurred on the 6th of January , 2021 , when the girl was in company of her lover who lodged at the presidential lodge in Damaturu the state capital .


According to reports, one Dr, Albash Ibrahim Yahaya who claimed to be working with the Ministry of Police Affairs , contracted the girl through a pimp , who brought the girl to the lodge ,but unknown to Dr, Ibrahim that the girl was a drug addict , who developed cardiac arrest the following morning before she died.
Confirming the incident , the police public relations officer Mr , Abdulkarim Dungus , said ” four suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of the girl and they were been interrogated at the C.I.D in the state .
According to one of the suspects who confirmed to police that they received a call from the lover , Dr, Ibrahim that the girl was unconscious and when they arrived at the lodged , they tried to revive the girl to no avail .
The police public relations officer said they have to carry out autopsy on the corpse of the girl to ascertain the cause of the death in Maiduguri because there is no facility for that in Damaturu .

