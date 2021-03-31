32 C
Abuja
Trending Now

I never advocated tenure elongation – Lawan

Anambra Guber: My emergence will strengthen PDP –…

I will woo Buhari, Tinubu, Ali Modu Sheriff…

Armed herdsmen invade Ebonyi community, kill Priest, 5…

Rape cases constitute 90% of criminal cases in…

42yrs after, NIWA commissions Onitsha commercial barge

2021 Budget: FCTA proposes N83.4 billion for transport…

Discos failed to remit N510.53bn last year, says…

Revenue generation from NLNG now $114bn – Buhari

Tenure Extension: IGP Adamu knows fate April 16

Crime

Armed herdsmen invade Ebonyi community, kill Priest, 5 others

*7 critically injured

From Zara Nwachinaemere, Abakaliki

Armed herdsmen late Monday evening, allegedly invaded Egedege, Obegu and Amazu communities, in Ishielu Local Government Area, Ebonyi State, killing a Methodist Church Priest and five others whose names could not be ascertained at the time of fielding this report.

Seven more persons as gathered from a source close to the communities, were critical injured and rushed to the Alex Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki, for treatment, while many vehicles and motorcycles were burnt.

Police spokesperson, Ebonyi State Command, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the report.

She said a detachment of Police officers have been sent to the area led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

She called for calm, stating that the CP, Garba Aliyu, has ordered for full-scale investigation into the issue to identify and bring the perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.

Chairman of the local government, Hon. Sunday Eze confirmed the incident.

The Chairman and the Commissioner for Business Development, Hon. Stephen Odo, also from one of the communities, led a team of security operatives to the scene of the incident.

Investigations have however revealed that the communities had allegedly killed about 13 cows belonging to the herders as the cows were allegedly seen destroying their crops.

They allegedly chased the herders out their communities to Enugu State where they resettled. Yesterday’s attack as learnt, was a reprisal, which led to the killing of even innocent visitors and passersby.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

39 suspects paraded for armed robbery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of firearms, others in Jos

Editor

Four suspects arrested while trying to rob policemen in Lagos

Editor

How we intercepted over N60bn worth of drugs in six weeks – Marwa

Editor

How I narrowly escaped when Offa robbers attacked police station, by ex-DPO

Editor

Rape cases constitute 90% of criminal cases in Borno courts – Ndume

Editor

Man allegedly steals phones worth N11.6 million

Editor

Alleged $850m fraud: Obuekwe’s widow tasks EFCC to reopen probe of Lulu-Briggs firm, Mini Pulo

Editor

FCT Police arrest over 900 criminals, recovers 118 live ammunitions, others in 2019

Editor

Gunmen kill generator mechanic in Delta

Editor

Police In Kano Rescue Kidnapped Traditional Ruler, 27 Abducted Victims

Editor

AIG Habu Bursts Car-snatching Syndicate, Drug Barons, Criminals As He Bids Goodbye To Kano Police Command

Editor

Police in FCT parades 9 cultists, 38 other suspects

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More