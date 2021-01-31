31 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

IGP Adamu, Lamorde, others set to retire from…

Abomege Accident: PMT commiserates with victims

Ex-Imo commissioner lauds Ebonyi govt over world-class teaching…

Group donates materials to schools, orphanage home

Ohanaeze Crisis: Group initiates peace, calls for withdrawal…

Corruption perception rating not true reflection of Nigeria’s…

Osayi-Samuel makes winning debut for Fenerbahce

Politics

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19 protocol in Daura

By Myke Uzendu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed dismay over President

Muhammadu Buhari’s reported violation of his own executive regulation on

COVID-19, which provides 6-months jail term for defaulters.

The PDP in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as a huge national embarrassment and gross

failure of leadership that President Buhari, who ought to lead by

example, is being reported of publicly violating the COVID-19 regulation, which he signed just five days ago.

“It is indeed scandalous that while Nigerians are striving to obey the

COVID-19 regulation, which stipulates the compulsory wearing of nose

mask and physical distancing in the public, they are being confronted

with reports of open violation of the law by Mr. President at the All

Progressives Congress (APC)’s membership revalidation exercise in his

hometown, Daura, Katsina state on Saturday.

“The media is awash with reports and pictures of Mr. President in public,

discussing with his party leaders at the event without putting on a nose

mask or maintaining social distancing as stipulated by the new law.

“Such disregard to law and rules, which have characterized the Buhari

Presidency and the APC, is largely responsible for the failure of

leadership under the Buhari-led APC administration in the last five

years” PDP stated.

Part of the statement read, “It is indeed scandalous that while Nigerians are striving to obey the COVID-19 regulation, which stipulates the compulsory wearing of nose mask and physical distancing in the public, they are being confronted with reports of open violation of the law by Mr. President at the All Progressives Congress’ membership revalidation exercise in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state on Saturday.

“We ask, with this violation, does the Buhari administration and its officials still have the rectitude to enforce sanctions on any other defaulter in the absence of necessary regrets by President Buhari and his party, the APC?

“In this regard, the onus lies on President Buhari and the APC to clean up the mess by tendering an unreserved apology to Nigerians and take steps to observe necessary regrets over this violation.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC to commence registration and revalidation of membership Dec. 12

Editor

Edo Polls: NRM not in any alliance – Pub. Sec

Editor

Oshiomhole commends Akeredolu over management if I do Assembly

Editor

Breaking: Jarigbe Agom Emerges PDP Candidate For C/River North Senatorial Election

Editor

Northern Governors, religious leader destroying zone with Almajirai culture – Immigrations DG

Editor

Our camps opened with strict adherence to COVID 19 protocols, says NYSC

Editor

Edo, Ondo guber: IPAC thumbs up INEC on post COVID 19 elections policy

Editor

Twenty years after, Nigeria’s democracy is grossly in pains – Hassan Hyet

Editor

PDP in ceaseless drive to reclaim Ondo State.

Editor

Ondo gov: Mimiko seeking third term through back door – APC

Editor

Anambra: Protesters shut down Awka, demand LG polls

Editor

Chieftain acusses PDP of ‘abandoning’ Abia North

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More