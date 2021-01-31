PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19 protocol in Daura

By Myke Uzendu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed dismay over President

Muhammadu Buhari’s reported violation of his own executive regulation on

COVID-19, which provides 6-months jail term for defaulters.

Part of the statement read, “It is indeed scandalous that while Nigerians are striving to obey the COVID-19 regulation, which stipulates the compulsory wearing of nose mask and physical distancing in the public, they are being confronted with reports of open violation of the law by Mr. President at the All Progressives Congress’ membership revalidation exercise in his hometown, Daura, Katsina state on Saturday.

“We ask, with this violation, does the Buhari administration and its officials still have the rectitude to enforce sanctions on any other defaulter in the absence of necessary regrets by President Buhari and his party, the APC?

“In this regard, the onus lies on President Buhari and the APC to clean up the mess by tendering an unreserved apology to Nigerians and take steps to observe necessary regrets over this violation.”