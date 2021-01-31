PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19 protocol in Daura

By Myke Uzendu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed dismay over President
Muhammadu Buhari’s reported violation of his own executive regulation on
COVID-19, which provides 6-months jail term for defaulters.
The PDP in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described as a huge national embarrassment and gross
failure of leadership that President Buhari, who ought to lead by
example, is being reported of publicly violating the COVID-19 regulation, which he signed just five days ago.
“It is indeed scandalous that while Nigerians are striving to obey the
COVID-19 regulation, which stipulates the compulsory wearing of nose
mask and physical distancing in the public, they are being confronted
with reports of open violation of the law by Mr. President at the All
Progressives Congress (APC)’s membership revalidation exercise in his
hometown, Daura, Katsina state on Saturday.
“The media is awash with reports and pictures of Mr. President in public,
discussing with his party leaders at the event without putting on a nose
mask or maintaining social distancing as stipulated by the new law.
“Such disregard to law and rules, which have characterized the Buhari
Presidency and the APC, is largely responsible for the failure of
leadership under the Buhari-led APC administration in the last five
years” PDP stated.
“We ask, with this violation, does the Buhari administration and its officials still have the rectitude to enforce sanctions on any other defaulter in the absence of necessary regrets by President Buhari and his party, the APC?
“In this regard, the onus lies on President Buhari and the APC to clean up the mess by tendering an unreserved apology to Nigerians and take steps to observe necessary regrets over this violation.”