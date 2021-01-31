25.1 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Abia’s Ikpeazu completes construction of Amuzukwu Road projects

Ohanaeze youths call for removal of Army checkpoints…

The inside story of Ogbunka Kingship crisis

When Minister meets face –to-face with NIPRD’s challenges

ISWAP: Abba-Gana overthrown in bloody battle, Abu Dawud…

TI Corruption Rating: CNPP urges Buhari to sack…

Insecurity: Ganduje seeks ban on cattle movement from…

2023: Nigeria needs PDP to tackle bad governance…

Boko Haram kills 2 Policemen, abducts two others,…

PDP fumes as President Buhari breaks COVID 19…

News

Insecurity: Ganduje seeks ban on cattle movement from North to South

By Chesa Chesa

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged the Federal Government to ban movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to curtail cattle rustling and incessant bloody clashes between farmers and herders.


Ganduje made this call in a chat with newsmen after he accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari for the revalidation of his Alł Progressives Congress (APC) membership at the weekend in Daura, Katsina State.


Asked of his own efforts to help check the trend, the Governor said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, along our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.


“We are constructing a dam; we are establishing a cattle artificial insemination centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.


“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the southern part of Nigeria. There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control cattle rustling, which is affecting us greatly.”


On what to expect from the newly appointed Service Chiefs, Ganduje said he would expect them to work closely with State Governors because they (governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Nasarawa, Benue govs commend Buhari over military deployment to North Central

Editor

PHOTO NEWS

Editor

Tension as community appeals to Obiano over land

Editor

Cleric warns FG against borrowing

Editor

COVID-19: Anambra, Delta Govs close Niger bridge head

Editor

Anambra FA: Ubah promises revolution, Arthur Eze backs exco with N10M

Editor

ECOWAS Commission: “Consolidate achievements through envisage elections in 2020”

Editor

Ganduje approves appointment of five Special Advisers

Editor

ENDSARS PROTEST: engage in constructive dialogue says Ogah

Editor

Again, suspected cultists shoot man in Delta

Editor

Ebonyi Airport: Group blasts Ezza-Ezekuna stakeholders over plight of farmers

Editor

Inventor of first African made-indigenous car, Ezekiel Izuogu, dies at 72

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More