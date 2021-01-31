Insecurity: Ganduje seeks ban on cattle movement from North to South

By Chesa Chesa

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has urged the Federal Government to ban movement of cattle from the North to other parts of the country in order to curtail cattle rustling and incessant bloody clashes between farmers and herders.



Ganduje made this call in a chat with newsmen after he accompanied President Muhammadu Buhari for the revalidation of his Alł Progressives Congress (APC) membership at the weekend in Daura, Katsina State.



Asked of his own efforts to help check the trend, the Governor said: “We are building a Ruga settlement in Samsosua Forest, along our border with Katsina and we have succeeded in curtailing the effect of banditry in that area.



“We are constructing a dam; we are establishing a cattle artificial insemination centre; we are establishing veterinary clinic and already we have started building houses for herdsmen.



“My advocacy is that we should abolish the transportation or trekking of herdsmen from the northern part of Nigeria to the Middle Belt and to the southern part of Nigeria. There should be a law that will ban, otherwise we cannot control the conflicts between herdsmen and farmers and cannot control cattle rustling, which is affecting us greatly.”



On what to expect from the newly appointed Service Chiefs, Ganduje said he would expect them to work closely with State Governors because they (governors) know what the people need and the black spots in their domains.