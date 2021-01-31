NIN registration takes off at Globacom’s Service Centers

Telecommunications giant, Globacom, has announced the commencement of National Identification Number (NIN) registration in its retail outlets across the country.

According to the announcement released on Friday in Lagos, Globacom commenced the enrolment exercise following the license it secured from Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to cover NIN enrolment for all eligible Nigerians.

The company also stated its support for Government’s efforts to create a secure and sustainable industry and reiterated its commitment to ensuring customers have uninterrupted experience on its network.

“We have deployed devices aligned with NIMC standards across several Gloworld outlets and are making immediate arrangements for our other centres across the country to commence. Our objective is to create more opportunities for Nigerians who are yet to enroll for their NIN to do so more conveniently”, the statement read.

Glo subscribers who already have their NIN but are yet to link them with their mobile numbers can do so by simply texting their NIN to 109. Alternatively, they may dial *109# to submit their NIN. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.



For further enquiries, Glo urged subscribers to contact its customer contact channels or to visit https://www.gloworld.com/ng/nin for further support.