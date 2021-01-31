We Have Nothing To Hide In 2021 Budget – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said his administration will be transparent and open with the implementation of the 2021 budget.

Speaking to newsmen in Daura, after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress, the President said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly, Abuja to easily support the next budget,” the President said, as quoted in a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu, “We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

President Buhari added that his administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

“We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertilizer in the country. We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six geopolitical zones.’’

The President’s registration exercise in Daura was attended by the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, ten governors, including the Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni, who is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, and other party stalwarts.