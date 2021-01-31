35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Minister begs FCT NULGE to shelve planned strike

FCTA places residents on alert over COVID-19 fraudsters

Minister wants town planners to tackle urbanisation hiccups

COVID-19: FCTA proposes fresh measures to curb spread

Nigerian nurse awarded 2020 Integrity Icon Award

150,000 farmers, civil servants to benefit from ABP…

Flooding: 11 LGAs in Adamawa receive NEMA’s relief…

NIN registration takes off at Globacom’s Service Centers

Ganduje’s Testable Approach In Curbing The Second Wave…

No going back on Safe School Declaration’s conference…

News

We Have Nothing To Hide In 2021 Budget – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday said his administration will be transparent and open with the implementation of the 2021 budget.

Speaking to newsmen in Daura, after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress, the President said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

“We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly, Abuja to easily support the next budget,” the President said, as quoted in a statement by spokesman Garba Shehu, “We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

“We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

President Buhari added that his administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

“We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertilizer in the country. We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six geopolitical zones.’’

The President’s registration exercise in Daura was attended by the Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, ten governors, including the Governor of Yobe State, Hon Mai Mala Buni, who is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee, and other party stalwarts.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NAF jets, helicopter gunships obliterate several terrorists in Sambisa Forest

Editor

APC mourns Labour Party National Chairman, Alh Abdulkadir Abdulsalam

Editor

Kyari: I’ve lost a friend of 40 years – Fani-Kayode, Ibori, Dino, Keyamo, others, speak

Editor

Declare state of emergency on rape SGBV now – NHRC’s ES, Ojukwu

Editor

Army Troops Eliminate More Boko Haram Suspects, Capture Arms

Editor

Several terrorists killed as NAF jets bomb ‘S’ Region of Sambisa forest

Editor

Kogi Governor Condoles Buhari Over Abba Kyari’s Death, Says is a Loss To The Nation

Editor

NMA Election: NMA Seeks Leave to Withdraw Notice of Appeal as Court Fixes March 11 To Hear All Pending Applications Simultaneously

Editor

Obinna Uzor’s Suit Against Sen Ubah Court Dismisses 3 Staff, Demotes Others

Editor

Rescheduled LASU 24th convocation ceremonies to hold 10-18 December

Editor

Gov Sule decries delay in salary payment of LG workers

Editor

Abia Speaker seeks support for less-privileged

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More