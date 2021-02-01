NAWOJ lauds IGP on latest promotions, seeks Command for female CP

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), FCT Chapter, has commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, on the recent promotion of senior officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).



The women journalists, in a press statement signed by the Chairperson, Comrade Annah Daniel, and the Secretary, Comrade Nkeiru Nnoli-Okeke, on Sunday in Abuja, made case for command posting for the only female officer promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police, CP Rabi Umar.



The Police Service Commission (PSC), Thursday, approved the promotion of 20,356 senior Police officers including nine CPs to Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and nine DCPs to CP.



The association noted that the promotion of CP Rabi Umar, who is the first female Force Education Officer, was well-deserved as she has distinguished herself in the male-dominated profession.



“We wish to commend the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, for his commitment to welfare of officers and men of the NPF. The recent promotion of 20,356 senior officers among others attests to it.



“We wish to specially commend IGP Adamu on the promotion of DCP Rabi Umar, the only female officer among eight men promoted to the rank of CP, as well as the gender-friendly policies he has introduced in the Force.



“In the spirit of gender balance, we appeal for strategic command posting for the newly promoted CP to bridge the existing gender gap in the number of command CPs in the country.



“Our appeal is based on the antecedent of CP Rabi, who has successfully served in various departments and formation and has left indelible marks in her most recent posting as Force Education.



“Her passion to improve the teaching system within the Police Academy is unparallel to none, even as she has established an unprecedented number of new police schools across the country within the shortest time frame ever.



“We have no doubt that she is well suited for the position of command CP and she will deliver on the mandate as well as effectively represent her gender,” the Association stated.



NAWOJ also commended the Chairman, PSC, IGP Musiliu Smith (RTD) and members of the Commission over their commitment to ensuring that promotions were regular and based on the relevant rules and regulations.