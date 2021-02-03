Anambra 2021: Prepare your handover note, PDP tells APGA government

From Isaac Ojo, Nnewi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government in Anambra State to prepare its detailed handover note.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu stated this in a press release made available to journalists Tuesday in Awka

Nwangwu noted that the APGA controlled government has failed woefully in all ramifications and as such should be preparing the handover to PDP which is ready to give Anambra State a quality, responsible and responsive government.

Nwangwu, who noted that APGA government has touched everything good handed over to it with “leprous hands” and relegated Anambra State from being the best in Nigeria to a laughing stock.

“Anambra state had the best road network in Nigeria, all the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA controlled government, today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed.

“Anambra state had the best Primary Health Care Delivery with the highest accredited tertiary institution for health workers training. All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited health centers well equipped, let APGA apologists tell us what has happened to the hitherto functional sector.

“Obiano was handed a zero debt profile with over N75b savings in local banks and future generation savings in dollars in different banks. All these have been wasted without any commensurate tangible developments on ground or savings anywhere. The APGA government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions yet no development is going on in any part of the state. Certainly, time has come for the people to say bye to a bad riddance.” Nwangwu stressed.

The PDP chieftain challenged the APGA government to make public its handover notes detailing all finished and ongoing projects as was done by Peter Obi at inception of the present government.