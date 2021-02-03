37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

FCTA shares N3,646,064,335.59 billion to Area Councils, Stakeholders

FCTA hints on reopening Wuse market

‘Encouraged FCT pedestrian bridges must be reclaimed’

Schools must comply with COVID-19 protocols – FCTA

Task before Gen. Irabor and other Service Chiefs

Widows call for better treatment of members

Borno, 2 other states get $20m education grant

Over 30,000 have benefitted from Commonwealth scholarship scheme…

Alleged N7bn fraud: Ex-Abia gov asks court to…

Anambra 2021: Prepare your handover note, PDP tells…

Politics

Anambra 2021: Prepare your handover note, PDP tells APGA government

From Isaac Ojo, Nnewi

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) government in Anambra State to prepare its detailed handover note.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu stated this in a press release made available to journalists Tuesday in Awka

Nwangwu noted that the APGA controlled government has failed woefully in all ramifications and as such should be preparing the handover to PDP which is ready to give Anambra State a quality, responsible and responsive government.

Nwangwu, who noted that APGA government has touched everything good handed over to it with “leprous hands” and relegated Anambra State from being the best in Nigeria to a laughing stock.

“Anambra state had the best road network in Nigeria, all the towns and communities were effectively linked when the saddle of leadership was handed over to the APGA controlled government, today, the roads are not maintained and new ones are not constructed.

“Anambra state had the best Primary Health Care Delivery with the highest accredited tertiary institution for health workers training. All the senatorial zones had two or three accredited health centers well equipped, let APGA apologists tell us what has happened to the hitherto functional sector.

“Obiano was handed a zero debt profile with over N75b savings in local banks and future generation savings in dollars in different banks. All these have been wasted without any commensurate tangible developments on ground or savings anywhere. The APGA government is amassing debts in banks and financial institutions yet no development is going on in any part of the state. Certainly, time has come for the people to say bye to a bad riddance.” Nwangwu stressed.

The PDP chieftain challenged the APGA government to make public its handover notes detailing all finished and ongoing projects as was done by Peter Obi at inception of the present government.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Edo Guber: Posterity is watching you, Wike tells INEC, security agencies

Editor

EDO 2020: PDP on a rough ride to government house

Editor

Lagos East bye – election: How Gbadamosi plans to dismantle the Jagaban dynasty

Editor

How Obaseki emerges as PDP candidate

Editor

Save Zamfara APC from total collapse, Yari’s faction begs Buni

Editor

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC pledges free, fair and creditablel polls

Editor

Ondo: INEC staff rescued as boat capsizes in Ilaje

Editor

Enugu APC inaugurates sub committees to strengthen party

Editor

PRP inaugurates party’s policy advisory committee

Editor

Criminal conspiracy linking “Hushpuppi” With PDP leadership should be investigated – APC

Editor

Atiku, Saraki welcome Obaseki to PDP

Editor

*IPAC endorses INEC deregistration of 74 parties, elects New officials*

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More