Wike tasks NDDC on region’s development

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has tasked the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to see the development of the region as a majoy challenge that confronts it.

The Rivers State Governor, who regretted continuous interference of external forces who are not from the oil-rich region on the activities of Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, noted that the act frustrates programmes of the commission, also condemned the posture of some ethnic groups in the region, who behave as if the commission belongs to them and hijacked its activities

The Governor, who stated this, when he hosted the NDDC Interim Administrator, Effiong Akwa, at the Rivers state Government House yesterday in Port Harcourt, emphasised that NDDC was set up to cater for needs of the states of the region, stressing that “Anybody can be appointed in Niger Delta. There are people who believe if they appoint somebody from Edo or Cross Rivers, for example, they say no. That those people are not the core Niger Delta states. We must have to stop that.

“NDDC does not belong to any ethnic group in the region. There are people who seen selves as owners of NDDC. They leave their state, come to block NDDC gate. We are peaceful people, but nobody should push us to the point we can tell you enough is enough.

“The problem with us is that you allow people outside to control you. You want to have godfathers from East, West and North. NDDC is created for Niger Delta. Use the money for the people and the region.

“They are abusing us that Niger Delta is a curse. Trillions of dollars have been spent, and we cannot say this is what we have spent the money on. Those Abuja portfolio contractors are part of the people controlling you.

“They tell you what to do and you do it for fear that they will remove you. But eventually, you will be removed. So, why not work for the people. When you’re removed, you’ll know you did your best for the region.

“Go and visit every governor because they are members of the governing council of NDDC and they are the leaders of the states. You don’t need to entangle yourself with unnecessary bickering, politicking. Make a difference.”

In his remarks, Akwa, who told the governor that the visit was his first to any NDDC mandate state Governor, disclosed that the newly completed permanent NDDC head office is billed to be commissioned 25 February 2021.