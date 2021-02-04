23.9 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Fintiri bans use of tricycles and motorcycles In…

Protection of power installations will improver electricity supply,…

Kano Govt. Shuts Down Hospital For Mismanaging COVID-19…

Again DSS warns of plans to cause ethno-religious…

PHOTO NEWS

NHIS partners NBA to enroll lawyers

WHO harps on training of health workers to…

Group drags RSG to court over lack of…

Rivers releases 2020 BECE results

FG rehabilitates 800 metres road in Federal University…

Cover

Again DSS warns of plans to cause ethno-religious violence

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) again on Wednesday warned of plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country.


Recall that the Service had in January 11, 2021 alerted the public of plans by some groups to orchestrate religious violence.


Dr. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, National Headquarters,Abuja, who signed the press release on Wednesday, said that latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.


He said “In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords. 


“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law. 


He said that the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.  

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Abacha Loot: Reps probe AGF over N6bn legal fee

Editor

Editor

Breaking: CNN retracts initial report Soldiers killed 38 at Lekki tollgate during #EndSARS protest

Editor

FG to hosts ECOWAS summit on herders' killings

Editor

KDSG rescues 160 Almajirai, 9 from neighbouring countries — Official

Editor

Over 30,400 Nigerians killed in SARS custody in 16 years – Report

Editor

Wike donates N200m to Benue IDPs

Editor

NCC remits N362.3bn to FG – Prof. Danbatta

Editor

APC now nest of lawlessness – Dep. National Chairman, North

Editor

FG releases N1.7bn for Akanu Ibiam Airport upgrade

Editor

FG should complete 2nd Niger Bridge – Dogara

Editor

US donates $40m to assist humanitarian efforts in North East

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More