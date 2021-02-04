Again DSS warns of plans to cause ethno-religious violence

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Department of State Services (DSS) again on Wednesday warned of plans by persons and groups to exploit some fault lines to cause ethno-religious violence in parts of the country.



Recall that the Service had in January 11, 2021 alerted the public of plans by some groups to orchestrate religious violence.



Dr. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer, DSS, National Headquarters,Abuja, who signed the press release on Wednesday, said that latest developments indicate desperate efforts by these groups to subvert public order.



He said “In this regard, they have continued to resort to inciting, unguarded and divisive statements and acts. The objective is to pit citizens against one another in order to apparently inflame the embers of tribal and religious discords.



“For the umpteenth time, the Service strongly warns these elements to desist forthwith from their (planned) nefarious acts or face the full wraths of the law.



He said that the DSS will, in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies, take necessary steps to ensure the safety of lives and property of the citizenry.