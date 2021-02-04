23.9 C
Kano Govt. Shuts Down Hospital For Mismanaging COVID-19 Patients

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has shut down UMC Hospital located within the city as part of efforts to check the excesses of its management who allowed the admission of severe cases of COVID-19 instead of referring them to designated isolation centres in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba said in a statement that their action  clashed with standards set by the state Task Force on COVID-19 that requires such facility to attend only to mild cases of the disease.

He said as a result of its inaction, two confirmed patients with severe cases died, one at the facility and another on the way to the hospital.

 Malam Garba, who was in company with the commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa during a visit to the hospital, said it would remain closed pending resolutiom of the matter between the management and the state governent.

The Commissioner stated that two other patients with severe cases of the disease have been transfered to isolation centre, while other patients on admission have been taken to Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

