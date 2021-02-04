Protection of power installations will improver electricity supply, says KEDCO MD

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), Dr. Jamil Isyaku Gwamna has said that protection of power installations will go a long way to improving power distribution and supply in the country.



Gwamna, who spoke to journalists in Kano, insisted that the removal of power distribution bottlenecks in Kano franchise would improve the sub-sector as well as service delivery.

He identified these bottlenecks as meter bypass, meter theft, vandalism, illegal connections amongst other fraudulent acts against power distribution.



According to him, “the threat was not limited to Kano DisCo alone. It has now become a big challenge as it often threatens service delivery as well as lead to huge economic losses for DisCos and even the government.”



He added that efforts have been made in Kano franchise to ensure that the activities of fraudsters in this regard do not impede the progress being made by the Federal Government, as well as, distribution companies.

“We have been monitoring and collaborating with communities and other stakeholders because this is a big challenge; when it takes years of consistent investment and maintenance and all of a sudden, someone for whatever reasons, will come and vandalize them in a twinkle of an eye. This is not good for power distribution business in the country,” he lamented.



While appealing to communities and KEDCO’s numerous customers, Dr. Gwamna said, “customers need to know that KEDCO alone cannot do it but we need your supports to flush out these bottlenecks through timely reporting of suspected cases.’’