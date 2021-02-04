Fintiri bans use of tricycles and motorcycles In 3 LGAs

By Austin Ajayi, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru has issued an Executive Order banning the use of tricycles and motorcycles in three key Local Governments areas in Adamawa state.

Three LGAs are Yola North which is the host of Adamawa Government House, Yola South which is the headquarters of Lamido Emirate and Girei which is hosting the Modibbo Adamawa University within the hours of 10:00pm to 5:00am.

The Order cited as “Adamawa State Restriction of Movement of Tricycles/Motorcycles Executive Order No.1 of 2021 comes into effect on Tuesday 2nd February, 2021 until further notice.

In a press statement signed and made available to newsmen by his press secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou expressed concern over the activities of hoodlums disturbing the peace of the State.

He said “government will not leave any stone unturned towards protecting the lives and property of innocent citizens”.

While describing the activities of such miscreants as unacceptable, Governor Fintiri said “They have become an extraordinary threat to the peace, wellbeing, security and stability of the State’s political and Economic Systems, as well as a negative effect on continuous development, and must therefore be effectively curtailed.”

He added that “no responsible government will allow criminals hijack the peace of the State, but must ensure that all residents of Girei, Yola North and Yola South Local Government Areas live life free from thuggery, robbery, theft, maiming and other criminal activities”.

The Executive Order prescribes a sentence of Six Months imprisonment with an option of One Hundred Thousand Naira fine or both, in addition to forfeiting the Tricycle or Motorcycle to the Government if found guilty for violation of the Order.

The Order also states that any person found in a Tricycle or on a Motorcycle stationary or in motion, within the prohibited time whether as a rider or passenger shall be liable to prosecution.

However, only those with genuine reasons, such as seeking Medical attention, providing care and assistance to the Vulnerable or travelling for purpose of work classified as essential service are exempted, but must justify it as reasonable cause to the Law Enforcement Agencies and the Courts.

The Police and other Security Agencies have been directed to arrest and prosecute any person found contravening this Executive Order.