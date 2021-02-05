37 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Itel Rewards Loyal Customers With Car Rewards

Polio: 83,268 immunize in Kano community as traditional,…

Rivers Education Commiss calls for reform in legal…

Yoruba youths hail nomination of former service chiefs…

MCT and CMG launch a special program ‘Happy…

CGTN statement on Ofcom’s ruling on CGTN’s UK…

Court did not dismiss EFCC’s N900 billion charges…

CALSER exonerates Army, Buratai, says no record of…

NSCDC: CSO blast NGO for attempt to malign…

What citing Federal Polytechnic Shendam will do to…

Business

Itel Rewards Loyal Customers With Car Rewards

itel, a customer-centric brand that provides quality smartphones, TVs, and accessories for everyone, has once again thanked loyal and longtime customers across Nigeria with cars and trophies. The thirteen itel phone sub-dealers, who had no inkling of what awaited them, were thrilled and excited at this feat.

They were presented with their cars by Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Manager for itel Nigeria, and Kenny Ibitoye, Regional Sales Manager of the brand, on the 4th of February, 2021. In attendance at this auspicious event were family, well-wishers, and other key members of itel’s management staff.

This reward was to acknowledge the diligence, dedication, and passion of the sub-dealers in promoting the itel brand nationwide.

It is a well-known fact that itel is not just a brand that offers quality, reliable, and pocket-friendly products, but also a brand that puts her customers first. We can see this through their personalized marketing activities, Love Always On CSR initiative, and regular giveaways.

Kevin Zhang, itel’s Country Manager, notes; “itel is committed to initiatives that positively change the lives of our consumers, and this is just one way of expressing our sincere gratitude for our sub-dealers’ unmatched support to our growth over the years. While ensuring we provide the ideal smartphones, accessories, and TVs for everyone, we merge that with services and promotions to ensure our customers ‘enjoy better life’ all around. We hope that this reward would transform their lives for the better.”

With the brand starting the year 2021 on such a good note, we can’t wait to see what itel has in store for the rest of the year. For more pictures and information on the event, follow @itelNigeria on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

‘Investment commitments in Nigeria drop to $5bn in 6 months’

Editor

DPR seals 46 illegal gas outlets, rejects 20 applications for licenses in Rivers

Editor

Why FIRS is intensifying tax drive- Chairman

Editor

Artisanal oil refiners agree to end attacks on crude oil pipelines

Editor

Worse gridlock, port congestion looms over Presidential Team’s guidelines, says STOAN

Editor

Autochek, AMDON partner to provide digitized marketplace for car sales

Editor

Danbatta task service operators on quality of service

Editor

Court jails welder two years for electricity theft

Editor

Border closure no longer sustainable – MAN

Editor

NCC boss, Danbatta to receive Zik Prize next week

Editor

Impact of import duties on off-grid solar in ECOWAS – Lessons from East Africa

Editor

APMT leads maritime industry in Covid-19 battle with over N300m

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More