Education

NOUN holds second virtual Inaugural Lecture

 By Felix Khanoba

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will on Monday hold its 17th Inaugural Lecture, the second to be held virtually due to the Covid-19 impacts. 

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Saturday and signed by Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity of the University, said the lecture, to be presented by Prof. Samaila Mande, who is the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies. 

The lecture follows a similar one held a fortnight ago by Prof. Olufemi A. Peters, which was streamed live on various platforms. 

“Mande’s lecture has the topic: “Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC), and Risk Communication Tools for Managing the Covid-19 Health Emergency in Nigeria: What a Synergy?”

“It will be presided over by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, and will be the last he would do so as the VC.

“The public can watch the lecture, which starts by 10 am, via the address: https://livestream.nouedu2.net,” the statement said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

