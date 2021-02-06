NOUN holds second virtual Inaugural Lecture

By Felix Khanoba

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) will on Monday hold its 17th Inaugural Lecture, the second to be held virtually due to the Covid-19 impacts.

A statement made available to The AUTHORITY on Saturday and signed by Ibrahim Sheme, Director, Media and Publicity of the University, said the lecture, to be presented by Prof. Samaila Mande, who is the Dean, School of Postgraduate Studies.

The lecture follows a similar one held a fortnight ago by Prof. Olufemi A. Peters, which was streamed live on various platforms.

“Mande’s lecture has the topic: “Integrated Marketing Communication (IMC), and Risk Communication Tools for Managing the Covid-19 Health Emergency in Nigeria: What a Synergy?”

“It will be presided over by the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, and will be the last he would do so as the VC.

“The public can watch the lecture, which starts by 10 am, via the address: https://livestream.nouedu2.net,” the statement said.