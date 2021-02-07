30 C
Encomiums as rights activist, Esther Uzoma, is buried in Imo

Christians have been urged to take all troubles and questions in their lives to God in prayer as He has the answer to all questions.


Rev’d Nnaemeka Egejuru of the Cathedral Church of Christ, Ezihe, Isiala Mbano, Imo state, handed the charge while delivering the sermon at the funeral service for rights activist and convener, Civil Society Situation Room, Barr. Esther Uzoma, at St. Andrews Anglican Church, Anara, Isiala Mbano, last Friday. February 5.
The cleric, who urged Christians to embrace God as their only hope and comforter, said there were questions only God could answer.
“God provides answers to questions not asked as evidence in Matthew 21: 2-3 which states: Go to the village ahead of you, and at once you will find a donkey tied there, with her colt by her. Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone says anything to you, say that the Lord needs them, and he will send them right away.


“I urge the family of our late sister to take any question about their daughter and sister to God in prayers. We should take our worries and questions to God in prayers because men of God can fail but God can never fail. There is no answer in going from one prayer house to another,” he declared.


According to him, the life of Esther Uzoma should be a lesson for everyone to live lives worthy of emulation.

In his remarks, the Anglican Bishop of Uyo, Rt Reverend Prince Asukwo Antai, who said he refused to accept the news of Esther’s death at first because she was full of life, glamorous, energetic, frank, and focused, said he watched the rights activist grow, go to school, and followed her adult life and her passion for the protection of human rights.


“She was one of us, we lived together without problem. She always knew what she wanted to be very early in life. I used to call her our Attorney General.


“Who can question God? We pray that her legacies continue even with her death. Her brief life was impactful. Only God can heal grief and mend those who sorrow,” the cleric said.


On his part, the Anglican Bishop of Isiala Mbano, Bishop Godson Udochukwu Ukanwa, said Esther Uzoma lived a good life.


“It is not how long but how well. She made the most of the time she had. She was a very strong voice on gender issues. Her passion is worth emulating.


“Death is not cessation of existence; it is transformation to eternity. Esther won’t entertain any case anymore. She has laid aside the shackles of life to be free.


“While we are alive we should do what we can and learn to live a righteousness life. I console the Uzoma family. Let the hope of resurrection be your source of strength and inspiration.


“Though Esther lived a short while her name was heard more than that of those who lived much longer. I pray God to answer any question they family may raise. I pray that they should rise up and serve the Lord even more,” he said.


Speaking on behalf of the family, brother of the deceased, Mr. John Uzoma, appreciated all who identified with the family in the difficult time, even as he charged all to continue to uphold the ideals Esther lived for.


On his part, her son, Barr Stephen Orji, also appreciated all for their show of love to the family in their time of grief and assured that his mother loved the people and lived for protection of the rights of the common man.


The remains of late Esther Uzoma, 48, were laid to rest at her home town, Idem in Anara, Isiala Mbano local government area of Imo state.

