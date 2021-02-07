We have not authorized any protest, solidarity March, says Imo NULGE leadership

…CALL ON MEMBERS TO DISREGARD SUCH THREAT

FROM = EVEREST EZIHE, Owerri

The leadership of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Imo State branch says they have not authorized any kind of protest cum solidarity march this Tuesday as being circulated in the social media by alleged detractors and enemies of the union and vehemently warned their members to disregard such threat as baseless.



The union stated this in a one paged press statement issued on Sunday and endorsed by Comrade Richard Eze and Comrade Prince C.C Ebem Njoku, Imo State President and Publicity Secretary respectively of the union and made available to Journalists in Owerri.



They implored security agencies in the state to do the needful to avoid undue breakdown of law and order which they also alleged as the sole aim of the conspirators of the threatening protest/solidarity march.



According to the statement “the attention of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees, NULGE, lmo State Branch has been drawn to an unendorsed and undated memo written by one lkechukwu Okoronkwo C and circulated in some social media platforms for a faceless group that called itself “Concern lmo State Local Government Workers”.



The contentious letter to say the least has threatened a protest/solidarity match against NULGE in the State on Tuesday 9th February 2021. We wish by this press statement, inform the general public that such a gathering and movement is irresponsible, uncalled for, illegal, unconstitutional and inimical to the industrial peace and tranquility currently enjoyed in the State and above all, foul to the subsisting COVID-19 laws of the State and Federal Government.



We wish to state that it has not the blessings of neither the State nor National leadership of NULGE or Organized Labour and therefore advise all law abiding members of our great Union to shun and distance themselves from this group and this their lawless and mischievous activity,” they advised.



They observed that, the proposal to engage in the alleged assault on the leadership of NULGE, by few disgruntled members whom they equally described as election losers was borne out of their recent failure to pressure the Union into the trap of leading Local Government Workers to a protest/demonstration against the State Government, over certain demands, still under negotiation between the Organized Labour and Government.



They also informed that Comrade lkechukwu Okoronkwo, the writer of the said memo, and the suspected leader of the gang, who also claim he is being owed salaries, contested in last year state election of the union and woefully failed the position of Publicity Secretary/PRO, scoring abysmal five per cent of total votes casted.



They expressed shocked that the alleged conspirators of the threatening protest/solidarity march were constituted by few disgruntled members who out of selfish interests and ignorance could not force the state NULGE and NLC to early demonstration, is not impressed with the recent outcome of the amicable negotiations/resolutions reached between organized labour and the state government thus probably prompting their plans and resolved to lead a protest just to show dissatisfaction, selfishness and seek cheap popularity.



They passionately advised the Shared Prosperity and 3R administrative mantra government of His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma (Onwa Oyoko) to be apprehensive and be guided accordingly against any unwarranted distraction.



They reiterated that lmo State NULGE leadership under Comrade Pastor Dr Richard Eze is mostly concerned, and have with experience and maturity of purpose pursued the rights, privileges and welfare of all Local Government Workers in line with the best labour practices and in accordance with the laid down rules and regulations.