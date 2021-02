The Nigerian Army has appointed, Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, as the new Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR).

Sources confirmed that Yerima will formally take over from Brig-Gen. Saghir Musa, on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. Musa has been redeployed to other assignment and duty post.

Yerima was a one time Director Defence Information (DDI) and was until his appointment, the Deputy Director reserve at the Defence Headquarters(DHQ).