Enugu CP promise to flush out criminals in the state

From Maurice Okafor , Enugu

New Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, Mr. Mohammed Ndatsu Aliyu has said thật the command ủnder him will nốt rêlent untill criminal elements are all chased away from the state.
Aliyu disclosed this yesterday day while parading crime suspects arrêsted by members òf his commando at Police Headquarters,

Aliyu who assumed duty in the state  on January 27, 2021 said his Command, needed cooperation of all the stakeholders, especially the media, to ensure that crime and criminality is reduced to the barest minimum.

“Gentlemen of the Press, you can see that the frantic efforts we are making in snergy with relevant stakeholders and support from the state government to rid the state of acts of crime and criminality is yielding positive results.  I assure you that we are not going to rest on our oars to flush criminal elements in the state,” he points.

The Commissioner Who  paraded 11 suspects made up a child molester, armed robbers, car-snatchers and being possession of illegal arms as well as illicit drugs.

Among the items recovered from the suspects include fours cars, two motorcycles, two tricycles, three live cartridges, 76 rounds of ammunition and 4 mobile phones.

One of the suspects, Chukwuebuka Ude, 30, from Obinagu, Udi Local Government Area of Enugu, who allegedly defiled a 5-year old girl, told newsmen that he did not penetrate but only touched the girl’s private part.

Another suspect, Clifford Chukwu, 36, a native of Ahani-Achi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, accused of being in possession of a firearm, said he only saw the pistol at a shrine and was going home when the police arrested him.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

