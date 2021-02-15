Eighteen passengers kidnapped in Niger state transport Bus

From Suleiman Isah, Minna

Kidnappers terrorising the people of Niger South senatorial district yesterday kidnapped eighteen passengers of the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) at Yakila village, some few kilometres from Zungeru

The attack on Yakila village in Rafi local government area of the state saw the bandits marching their victims to the bush and leaving behind a woman and her baby behind

The passengers were said to be heading to Minna, the state capital from Kotangora when the incident happened.

The Director-General of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Mallam Ibrahim Inga confirmed the incident to our correspondent during a telephone interview.

Inga, who was on his way from Kagara for the revalidation of his APC membership in company of the Chief of staff, said they met the scene where the bandit operated.

He explained that they met a woman with her child who was left by the bandits who told them other 18 passengers in the bus have been taken away.

“The only thing I can tell you now is we have rescued the woman and her baby and she is in the vehicle with us and we are on our way to Minna. She told us that the bandits blocked the way and went away with other 18 passengers in the bus.

“No government official was among those kidnapped. I can’t give more than that for now because the woman is traumatized and we cannot be asking her too many questions for now,” Inga said.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached as at the time of filling this report.