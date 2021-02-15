26 C
Education

JAMB suspends staff for collecting bribe

 By Felix Khanoba

 The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it has suspended one of its staff members for collecting bribes in the course of work.

Registrar/Chief Executive of JAMB, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, expressed shock over the audacity of the staff (name withheld) to obtain a bribe despite the watertight measures put in place to curtail such behaviour.

This is contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin made available to The AUTHORITY in Abuja by the Board’s Head of Media, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

Oloyede, who said there was no going back on JAMB’s zero tolerance for bribery and corruption, said the staff was probably testing the resolve of the Board as he cannot claim ignorance of campaigns and training embarked upon by the exam body against such ignoble acts.

While saying no one in his or her right senses would wish to engage in any fraudulent act in JAMB, the outspoken Oloyede urged bad eggs within the establishment to turn a new leaf or face the wrath of the Board.

 He added that the affected staff would be subjected to the same sanctions meted out to erring candidates and other undesirable elements alike when their misdeeds came to light.

