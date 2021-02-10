LASU management postpones all outstanding 2019/2020 First Semester examinations

From Cyriacus Nnaji, Lagos

Acting Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU) Professor Oyedamola Oke, on behalf of the university management has approved the postponement of all outstanding 2019/2020 first semester examinations until further notice.

This became necessary due to the ongoing national industrial action embarked upon by some Staff Unions of the university which has affected all academic activities in the institution.

According to a press release signed by Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, students, parents and other stakeholders were therefore informed that the remaining examination would wait pending the time the national industrial action is called off by the unions.

“All concerned students are however advised to continue to check the University website, bulletin and other official information platforms of the university from time to time for a new date for the outstanding examination,” the statement read.