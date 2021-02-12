Armed Forces operations undergoing review – DMO



By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

To tackle the current security challenges in the country, the new service chiefs are set to begin a major shake-up in military units and review of operations.



The Coordinator of the Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. John Enenche, disclosed this at a media briefing on the activities of the military between 21st January and 11 February.



He said that the Chief of Defence Staff, Maj. Gen. Lucky Irabor and the other service chiefs have the mandate of the President to bring the war against insurgency to a decisive end in order to restore normalcy to all troubled parts of the country.



Enenche stated that the new approach includes carrying out a major shake-up in the military, which will entail personnel, operational and logistics changes.

He said that the visit of the service chiefs to the North-east immediately they were appointed was to meet minds with theatre commanders and other critical stakeholders in the epicentre of the insurgency.



According to him, the service chiefs, having interacted with troops and commanders are working on new strategies aimed at ensuring victory for the armed forces.



He said: “You are all aware of the recent changes in the leadership of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. There is no doubt the changes would usher in new modus operandi for tackling the security challenges in the country.



“The service chiefs, on assumption of duties, immediately hit the ground running by conducting an operational visit to the North-east. They have also visited some operational areas in the country to interact with troops and commanders in the field in the various theatres.

“The visit is aimed at ensuring that the military high command comes up with new ways and means of tackling the security challenges.”



“There would be more re-organisation of military units. Change of service chiefs will bring about changes and new modus operandi and logistics.



“In line with the re-organisation of the Armed Forces of Nigeria with the appointment of new service chiefs, the operations of the armed forces are equally being reorganised to tackle the security challenges in the country effectively.”



Enenche stated that the service chiefs had commenced action at all levels.

“These include carrying out strategic, administrative, operational and logistics adjustments, changes and reviews, to improve the security situation in the country.



“As such, all stakeholders are requested to give maximum support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff,” he said.



The Defence Headquarters also solicited the support of Nigerians for the efforts of the military in tackling security challenges confronting the nation.



“Our collective efforts are essential in the fight against the various security vices in the country. The military high command reassures the general public of its untiring dedication towards securing the country.



“Members of the general public are enjoined to continue providing timely information on the activities of criminals in their various localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action,” he added.



He said the military had sustained aerial and ground offensives in the various theatres of war in the North-east, North-west and other geo-political zones.



“The gallant troops within the period in focus carried out several land and air operations.

These include clearance and ambush operations as well as aggressive ground and aerial patrols in order to ensure the security of lives and property within the zones,” he stated.