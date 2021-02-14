27 C
Politics

2023: APC, PDP have failed Nigerians – AA chairman

By Myke Uzendu

As political parties strategies for 2023 general election,  National Chairman, Action Alliance (AA) Hon Rufai Adekunle Omoaje, has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and the main opposition, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), of lack of ideas and political know how to propel the country to the path of prosperity, urging Nigerians to embrace AA for good governance.

Omoaje said that AA is the alternative political party that will prioritise the welfare of the masses and poised to take over the reins of government from the APC come 2023.

The AA national chairman, who was re elected alongside other National Executive Committee members, said both APC and PDP are not different from each other, as members of the two parties share the same political ideology.

Speaking to newsmen after the party’s non elective national convention held in Osogbo, Osun State capital at the weekend, he said AA is the only party that could drive the country to the path of progress, adding that the two major political parties are colossal failures, having disappointed Nigerians.

He said “Nigerians are already tired of both the PDP and APC, which are the two major political parties we have today. Members of the two parties often cross carpet, which means they are one family.

“The only alternative that remains for Nigerians now is the Action Alliance. Progressive minded people are already joining the party and you will see what will happen in the Anambra State governorship election which holds later this year and the other governorship elections which will hold before 2023.”

