Gov Ikpeazu commends Catholic community for supporting his govt

The Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu has extolled the virtues of the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese, the Most Rev Professor Augustine Ndubueze Echema, saying the cleric has brought great stability to the diocese.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said this during a Special Church Service to mark the 1st anniversary of the Episcopal consecration and the installation of the Catholic Bishop of Aba Diocese held at Christ The King Cathedral, Aba.

The Governor also thanked the Bishop and the entire Catholic community in the state for their prayers and support to his administration.

Ikpeazu reiterated the determination of his administration to relentlessly pursue his development agenda for Abia State.

Governor Ikpeazu also during the Special Church Service unveiled a book written in honour of the Bishop titled,” THEORY AND PRAXIS OF SACRED LITURGY IN NIGERIA – A FESTSCRIFT IN HONOR OF MOST REV PROF AUGUSTINE ECHEMA

Governor Ikpeazu was joined during the service by his Deputy, Rt. Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon Ginger Onwusibe and other dignitaries.