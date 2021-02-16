26 C
Abuja
Trending Now

WTO: ‘We look forward to working with you’…

Gov Ortom congratulates Okonjo-Iwela on appointment as WTO…

Africa is proud of you – Atiku tells…

Herdsmen attacks may escalate to ethnic crisis –…

‘With Okonjo-Iwela, world has entered new epoch’ –…

WTO: Okonjo-Iweala’s appointment historic, momentous – Ekweremadu

WTO: PDP congratulates Okonjo-Iweala, thanks Buhari

Super Eagles return to Lagos for the first…

Pacquiao demand $40m to fight Crawford

Ndidi never stops to impress Rodgers

Metro

FCTA to demolish two night clubs over change of land use

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will demolish two nightclubs in Karu site, in the FCT for the arbitrary change of land use.

Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head, Public Enlightenment, FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, NAN reports.

Attah said that FCTA authorities would stop at nothing to ensure the demolition of the two popular night clubs, unless they revert to approved residential land use for the area.

“Two clubs in Karu Site, very offensive clubs, have been asked to close. They operate in a residential area, against the coronavirus protocols and disrupt the peace of residents at night.

“They are Paris Club and Cool Lea and they have been sealed off indefinitely.

Should they refuse to revert, then we invoke other aspects of the FCT Master Plan and demolish. We will not allow them to continue to disturb the neighbourhood,” he said.

He, however, commended the level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in Abuja, saying it is very high, compared to other places in the country.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

FCT minister seeks synergy between Hajj commission, state pilgrim boards

Editor

CAN seeks judicial probe into illegal activities of SARS operatives

Editor

COVID-19 2nd wave: PTF wants FCT minister to strengthen enforcement

Editor

Don’t spare killer of our son, family tells Police

Editor

COVID-19: Embassy donates relief items to FCT Administration

Editor

Catholic Priest Charges Christians On Thanksgiving

Editor

#EndSARS: FCTA losses 174 vehicles, 3,432 motorcycles to looters

Editor

Police recover kidnapped victim’s decomposing body, arrest suspects

Editor

Kwande Foundation rekindles hope of inmates, vulnerable children with inspirational books

Editor

Bauchi govt asks FG to extend COVID-19 support to correctional centres

Editor

FCT minister seeks reforms in public service delivery

Editor

2021 Hajj: FCT Pilgrims board staff warned against corrupt acts

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More