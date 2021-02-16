FCTA to demolish two night clubs over change of land use

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says it will demolish two nightclubs in Karu site, in the FCT for the arbitrary change of land use.

Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head, Public Enlightenment, FCTA Ministerial Taskforce on Enforcement of COVID-19 Protocols, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, NAN reports.

Attah said that FCTA authorities would stop at nothing to ensure the demolition of the two popular night clubs, unless they revert to approved residential land use for the area.

“Two clubs in Karu Site, very offensive clubs, have been asked to close. They operate in a residential area, against the coronavirus protocols and disrupt the peace of residents at night.

“They are Paris Club and Cool Lea and they have been sealed off indefinitely.

Should they refuse to revert, then we invoke other aspects of the FCT Master Plan and demolish. We will not allow them to continue to disturb the neighbourhood,” he said.

He, however, commended the level of compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in Abuja, saying it is very high, compared to other places in the country.