Group Lauds Governor For Women Inclusiveness – Princess Mimi Peters

The convener, Mitchell youth initiative and Nigerian female youths organization, Princess Mimi Peters has commended the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed for recently passing into law, Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) by the Bauchi State House of Assembly which will also be domesticated and implemented soon in the state to tackle human rights violation. Peters also lauded the governor for supporting women inclusiveness, the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the discharge of its assigned responsibilities accordingly.



Princess Mimi Peters stressed further, ”The governor’s stance in the delivery of good governance and making Bauchi State and Nigeria great again has attracted a lot of people to him, as he combines deep seated leadership qualities, capacity, humility and greatness fused in almost equal measure.



”His plans on women inclusiveness in governance and dexterity of purpose towards fighting for the good of the people has won several Nigerian hearts, because of his stance in the delivering of good governance has successfully caused joyful bewilderment among millions of people and the call by Nigerians must have inspired the governor to vie for the presidential seat come 2023 by the core areas his administration would rest on and the significant achievements he recorded across all his past responsibilities he has embarked upon.



Princess Mimi Peters called on other state governors to enact, domesticate and pass into law the human rights violation act particularly against women.



Peters thanked the governor who, while launching the action plan, lamented that women were being abused, raped and molested as some societal norms hinder their socio-economic and political development.



He said his administration is considerate of women noting that it has appointed them to head several agencies and ministries.



The governor noted that, gender inclusion is a cardinal principle of his administration’s efforts since inception and pledged the readiness of the government to increase the participation of women in decision making roles especially in peace and very sensitive matters.



“I am highly delighted to welcome you to this important occasion, we are doing a lot for the wellbeing of our women and children.”



Governor Bala Mohammed said already his administration has created an enabling environment for sustainable partnership with international and bilateral partners and other stakeholders for the advancement of women’s participation in peace and security.