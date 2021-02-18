20.2 C
News

Bawa’s appointment as EFCC chair on merit, says group

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano


The Coalition for Probity and Acountability in Nigeria (CPAN), has joined notable Nigerians to hail President Muhammadu Buhari over the choice of  Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). 


The National Coordinator if CPAN, Mr. Segun Ayomide Ola, told journalists  on Wednesday,  that, “we are now convinced that President Buhari is serious about fighting corruption in the country by bringing a competent person to head the anti-graft agency.”


He pointed out that,  “many Nigerians, including elders from the three geopolitical zones have expressed delight over the appointment of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as new chairman of EFCC.”

 
Ola  described Mr. Bawa as, “a man of proven integrity whose record earned him to get this appointment. As a patriot, I call on Nigerians to also support him . 


“We are optimistic that the new chairman will restore the lost glory of the agency by ensuring that the integrity of the agency will soon be appreciated by the people.”


CPAN, however, urged the new anti-corruption boss to remain patriotic and holistic while carrying out his assignment, warning that ang attempt by him to compromise, may spell doom to his hard-earned integrity. 

Mr. Ola further sated that, “the new chairman has been a man of integrity who we are proud of. We remain optimistic that he will not let Nigeria and Nigerians down.”


According to him, “the appointment of the anti-graft  chairman, Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa was done based on fairness with a view to ensure equity and justice.”

