COVID-19: Kano Technical Committee Taskforce Launches Home-base Care Programme

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano



Determined to ensure adequate medical care for COVID-19 patients across the state, the Kano State Covid-19 Taskforce Technical Committee has launched a home-base care programme aimed at reaching people in remote places with a view to tackling the spread of the pandemic among the teeming populance in the state.



In his remarks while inuguarating the programme, the state Commissioner of Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa explained that, “the establishment of the programme was as the result of the coming of the second wave of the pandemic.”



He stressed that health personnel were trained and provided with motorcycle and medical consumables so as to reach out to every nooks and crannies of the state, with a view to rendering home-care health emergency services to the people.



He calles on the health personnel l to be more committed in the discharge of their assignment.



In his remark earlier, the State Coordinator On Covid-19 Taskforce Committee who doubles as the Executive Secretary State Primary Healthcare Management Board, Dr. Tijjani Hussain disclosed that, “the programme which is first of its kind in the country was aimed at conducting a community-based target sampling as well as rendering emergency services to people in hard-to-reach communities.”



He commended the state government for its support to the Taskforce Committee in its effort towards eradicating the pandemic in the state.



Dr. Tijjani, however, called on the people in the state to give all the necessary support and cooperation to the health personnel so as to achieve the desired set objectives.