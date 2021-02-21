29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Obioma and his midas touch in NECO

Ambassador TY Buratai: A Testament to Patriotism

Bagudu tasks new students exco on higher performance,…

Nigerian engineers hail Gov Ugwuanyi on infrastructure development

Wike has passion to develop Rivers – Dr…

CEHRD applauds BSHA for passage of VAPP BiII

Bandits in military uniform strike again in Niger,…

Orlu Crisis: Igbos not at war with Nigeria…

Insecurity: Ortom calls for national debate

Fintiri, security chiefs arrest defaulters of night tricycle…

News

Minister commends WASTE Africa for empowering FCT litter pickers

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has commended a non governmental organisation, Initiative for Advancement of Waste Management in Africa (WASTE Africa) for empowering litter pickers in the nation’s capital.

The minister gave the commendation at a one-day training organised by the NGO for litter pickers in Abuja recently.
The training was supported by the Swiss Embassy in Nigeria, Chanja Datti and the Coca-Cola Foundation.


Aliyu who was represented at the occasion by the Acting Coordinator of Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD), Engr. Felix Nwankwo, noted that the training is a bold step towards ensuring that the environments are clean both in the City Centre and the Satellite Towns.


She noted that the FCT is faced with the challenges of waste management owing to frequency of household waste collections and the limited collection coverage.  


This has resulted in indiscriminate dumping of refuse and the littering of streets, roads and waterways with garbage, the minister said.

She said that as part of measures to curb some of the solid waste management issues experienced in the nation’s capital, the STDD engaged cleaning contractors who employed litter control staff to clean the streets in the satellite towns.  


According to her, “It must be acknowledged that efficient solid waste management is a major challenge for developing countries including Nigeria. The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which serves as the seat of government is also faced with the challenges of waste management.  


“The frequency of household waste collections and the limited collection coverage has resulted to indiscriminate dumping of refuse and the littering of our streets, roads and waterways with garbage.  


“To curb some of the solid waste management issues experienced in the nation’s capital, the Satellite Town Development Department (STDD) engaged cleaning contractors who employed litter control staff to clean the streets in our satellite towns. These workers are keeping our environments clean and protecting us from the health hazards of littering”.  


Aliyu said the training by WASTE Africa shows FCT Administration’s readiness to partner with stakeholders to make the environment clean and healthy.


In her remarks, Programme Manager, WASTE Africa, Ms. Juliet Odhikori said the training aim at educating the litter pickers in safe and healthy ways of doing their job.


It also aim at making them plan for their future, she added.


The Embassy of Switzerland in a speech by a Programme Officer, Ojoma Ali, said that with support to the project, 500 waste collectors who are dependent on waste for livelihood, are provided with Health and Safety training, and have access to subsidized health insurance and personal protective equipment. 
 “This donation from the people and Government of Switzerland is in recognition of the desire for a better and cleaner world.


Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Ladi Tanze, said the training will change their attitude to the job.


A representative of Jaiz Bank was on hand to deliver a lecture on financial literacy.


The trainees also received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) from the NGO.
.  

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Kogi honours 5 NYSC members for outstanding performance

Editor

NIG tackles Peoples Gazette, Farooq Kperogi over onslaught on Prof. Gambari

Editor

Engr. Onyekwere make waves, designs, fabricates automated covid-19 sanitising dispenser

Editor

AIG Zone 13 inspects burnt police formations in Nnewi *Interacts with stakeholders

Editor

Lafiaji-Lekki Residents Demand Answers Over Dunmark Coy Activities

Editor

FHA will deliver on its mandate- New MD

Editor

Niger to test cabinet, task force members for COVID-19

Editor

How community leaders in Niger rallied to ensure children learn during COVID-19 lockdown

Editor

FCT releases 136 impounded tricycles to owners

Editor

*Lekki Shooting: CNN is Nigeria’s newest face of foreign destabilisation, coalition says*

Editor

Group donates building to Delta Police Command

Editor

Buhari wants Senate to address management of recovered funds by EFCC, ICPC

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More