Uzodimma vs Okorocha feud: Why Buhari, APC must intervene – Group



A coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) groups on Monday warned that the ruling party may lose its stake in Imo state unless it intervenes in the lingering feud between the major leaders of the party in the state

It would be recalled that the ruling APC has known no peace in Imo state following heightened disagree and crisis between former governor Rochas Okorocha and the incumbent, Hope Uzodimma .

The groups, under the aeges of Coalition of APC Good Governance, staged a peaceful protest in Abuja to solicit the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Working Committee of the party to wade into the crises in Imo State and save the soul of the party in the state .

Addressing news men during the protest, Convener of the Coalition, Comrade Tiefa Peter noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress “was formed on the principle of Peace, Unity, justice and fairness, adding that it was also formed on the principles of the rule of law and due process.



Peter , who sued for peace regretted that Imo APC has not known peace, since the defection of Governor Hope Uzodimma to the party and his eventual emergence as governor in February 2020.



According to him, “the national organ of our great party cannot continue to fold her hands and watch the Governor of Imo State mess the whole effort of his Predecessor.



“The party as a matter of urgency, must call the Governor to order and restore peaceGovernor Hope Uzodimma should learn to consolidate on the past gains of his Predecessor and work harmoniously for the overwhelming good of Imolites. Government is a continum, and if truly the party is supreme, our leaders must learn to consolidate on the party’s ideology of fostering peace and unity at all fronts.



Also speaking at the protest Muhammad Toyib lbrahim, the National Director of Strategy and Intelligence of Arewa Youth Consultative Council, said “As a conscious and oriented youth organization, we condemn the arrest and maltreatment of the former Governor of Imo state and Senator representing Imo west senatorial district, His Excellency, Senator Rochas Okorocha.



“It is worrisome that the future of Nigeria is threatened in the hands of politicians, who are allowed to bend the law or use the agents of the law to intentionally attack political opponents, simply because they have a hiddenagenda that cannot be unveiled easily, but because they have the monopoliesof control on the security apparatus; they are always seen clamping on those that are not having such instrument of force and authority.



“This is an indication that the Imo State government is having a hidden agenda on this issue, which must be condemned in all sense. We cannot fold our arms and watch our security operatives being used to achieve political gains.



The Coalition group expressed shock that Governor Uzodinma, who is suppose to be thinking of how to resolve the security crisis in the state especially the military bombardment of his Orlu towns is currently chasing shadow fighting Okorocha, advising that the governor should focus on governance and leave Okorocha alone