NHRC #EndSARS panel threatens to arrest police officer over death of complainants’ husbands

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of Human Rights Violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian Police on Monday warned that it might issue a warrant of arrest on Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Danjuma Ochejeh of Delta state Police Command over allegations of human rights violations by the Police against Ochekpe Community of Anambra state and three other complainants.

The Panel noted that it will not hesitate to issue a warrant of arrest on CSP Ochejeh for failing to appear before it to answer allegations of human rights violations including extra-judicial killing leveled against him and other respondents.

Dr. Garba Tetengi (SAN) who chaired the panel on behalf of Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd) made this statement when the 1st respondent Police Officer, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Danjuma Ochejeh of Delta state Police Command, failed to appear before the panel despite earlier summons.

CSP Ocheje was petitioned before the panel alongside personnel of IGP Intelligence Response Team Abuja, Commissioner of Police FCT, Commissioner of Police, Delta state, and the Inspector General of Police over arbitrary arrest and detention, unlawful use of firearm and abuse of office leading to the death of one Mr. Aboy Uduaka Okewu of Odekpe Community.

The presiding jurist recalled that the defaulting Police Officer, CSP Ochejeh was officially served with a summons by the Panel since 17th of June 2020 and that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) who is also a nominal respondent was accordingly notified about the complainant.

Continuing, he stated there is no reason before the 11-Man Panel why CSP Ochejeh is not present before the Panel to enable it to unravel what really led to the death of one Aboy Adakgu and subsequently Peter Ekwealor (who allegedly died in Police custody).

He insisted that the Police should be serious before the panel pointing out that the presence of the Police Liaison Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Cosmas Anyanwu is extremely important to the Panel as the representative of the IGP.

According to him, while playing that role of Police Liaison Officer, it is incumbent upon you to ensure the appearance of any police officer invited by the panel no matter his position in the police force.

 Meanwhile the case of the two widows whose husband’s deaths were linked to (CSP), Danjuma Ochejeh was again part-heard and adjourned till 24th of March, 2021 for Police to open their defense.

