35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Victim of police torture faints before NHRC #EndSARS…

Alleged police brutality: Petitioner insists on N200m compensation…

Court awards N10.6m against NNPC over unlawful road…

UAG condoles CDS, CAS on death of Airforce…

NHRC #EndSARS panel threatens to arrest police officer…

Uzodimma vs Okorocha feud: Why Buhari, APC must…

Several fighters killed as ISWAP and Boko Haram…

Insecurity: Calls for Buhari’s resignation terrorists’ propaganda –…

Pastoralists commission: HURIWA lambasts ‘unserious’ attorney general’ demands…

Poverty alleviation, a solemn promise fulfilled by Chinese…

News

Several fighters killed as ISWAP and Boko Haram battle each other

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Several terrorists’ have been killed as a fierce battle broke out between Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).


The Nigerian Army said that the incident which took place in a border area between Nigeria and the Niger Republic was revealed by Al Thabat, an al-Qaida affiliated media outfit.


The army statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima quoted Al Thabat as saying that Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad, commonly known as Boko Haram, killed Islamic State West Africa Province insurgents in the village of Sunawa on the Nigeria-Niger border.


“The battle occurred after ISWAP abducted dozens of women linked to Boko Haram,” the DAPR stated.


“The group subsequently attacked the ISWAP base and rescued the women,” the army statement reads.


The statement also recalled that ISWAP broke off from the Shekau led Boko Haram in 2016, and since then, a bitter war of attrition and violent confrontations between both factions have been recurrent.


“This incident has once again exposed the disorganized and disoriented nature of these criminals.


“The Nigerian Army in recent Operations under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has continued to dismantle all logistics and operational bases of the insurgents along the Lake Chad Basin axis and Sambisa forest area.


“The troops in one of its operations along Sambisa forest discovered and destroyed Abubakar Shekau’ farm and rescued abducted victims,” the statement further disclosed.


“To this end, the Nigerian Army reassure Nigerians of the determination of troops to clear the remnants terrorists out of the Nigerian territory.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

COVID-19 : Igbo diaspora donate Palliatives worth N10m

Editor

BREAKING: President Buhari appoints Prof. Agboola Gambari as new Chief of Staff

Editor

NIMASA queues behind FG’s effort to combat COVID-19

Editor

Why Enugu senators were absent at Ebeano visit to Gov Ugwuanyi

Editor

Kanu working with politicians to scuttle Igbo presidency – Group

Editor

COVID-19: Jonathan tasks Africa to look inward for solutions

Editor

COVID-19: Rivers Lawmaker, Nnam-Obi, donates relief materials to community

Editor

Buhari wants Senate to address management of recovered funds by EFCC, ICPC

Editor

COVID-19: Gov. Lalong threatens sanctions against violators of ban against public gathering

Editor

Breaking: Kano Assembly suspends five members over misconduct

Editor

COVID-19 : Kano Govt Bans Night Club, Concerts, Other Social Gatherings

Editor

Anambra 2021: Tension as Obiano suspends Igwe Ukwulu

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More