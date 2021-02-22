Several fighters killed as ISWAP and Boko Haram battle each other

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Several terrorists’ have been killed as a fierce battle broke out between Abubakar Shekau-led Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).



The Nigerian Army said that the incident which took place in a border area between Nigeria and the Niger Republic was revealed by Al Thabat, an al-Qaida affiliated media outfit.



The army statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima quoted Al Thabat as saying that Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihad, commonly known as Boko Haram, killed Islamic State West Africa Province insurgents in the village of Sunawa on the Nigeria-Niger border.



“The battle occurred after ISWAP abducted dozens of women linked to Boko Haram,” the DAPR stated.



“The group subsequently attacked the ISWAP base and rescued the women,” the army statement reads.



The statement also recalled that ISWAP broke off from the Shekau led Boko Haram in 2016, and since then, a bitter war of attrition and violent confrontations between both factions have been recurrent.



“This incident has once again exposed the disorganized and disoriented nature of these criminals.



“The Nigerian Army in recent Operations under the leadership of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, has continued to dismantle all logistics and operational bases of the insurgents along the Lake Chad Basin axis and Sambisa forest area.



“The troops in one of its operations along Sambisa forest discovered and destroyed Abubakar Shekau’ farm and rescued abducted victims,” the statement further disclosed.



“To this end, the Nigerian Army reassure Nigerians of the determination of troops to clear the remnants terrorists out of the Nigerian territory.”