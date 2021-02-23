30 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Road Crashes: FRSC orders clampdown on rickety vehicles…

Senate confirms Ex-Service Chiefs as Ambassadors-Designate

Marte: Nigerian Troops Demobilize Heaps of Mines on…

Former President Jonathan hosts leaders of Gambian political…

NYSC DG tasks staff on ethical conduct

Insecurity: NCFront, to commence own constitutional conference

FG seeks private sector commitment to N1.34 trn…

China advances technology-led poverty reduction

China constantly improves democratic institutions

China’s industrial internet enters period of rapid growth

Metro

Road Crashes: FRSC orders clampdown on rickety vehicles nationwide

By Daniel Tyokua


The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi on Tuesday directed Commanding Officers across all formations of the Corps to commence immediate clampdown on rickety vehicles  plying Nigerian roads.
He said the clampdown is an integral part of renewed efforts of the Corps in the year 2021 to further reduce road traffic crashes across the country.

Oyeyemi’s  order was contained in a statement issued by Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, FRSC in Abuja.
It said, the riot act to operators of unworthy road vehicles plying the nation’s highways, indicates that the Zonal Commanding Officers and Sector Commanders have been given an express directive to commence a nationwide arrest, impoundment, and prosecution of owners or operators of such vehicles.


The statement explained that the operation which will be conducted nationwide,  forms part of the Corps’ commitment towards enhancing the tempo of its operational activities and create a safer motoring environment in the country, premised on the realisation of its 2021 strategic goals of reducing road traffic crashes by 15% and fatalities by 20%.


While recalling the common sight of poorly maintained vehicles on the nation highways which often break down and result in obstructions of traffic flow, the Corps Marshal enjoined motorists to ensure regular maintenance of their vehicles in view of inherent traffic hazards associated with abandoned broken down vehicles especially at night. 


He highlighted the health, safety and economic benefits of regular vehicle maintenance, noting that if drivers and vehicle owners will adhere to constant maintenance of their vehicles, safety of lives and properties will be enhanced and the statutory role of the Corps summarised in making the over 204,000 km road network in Nigeria safe for all users.


The statement  therefore called on the public to assist the Corps by reporting any rickety vehicle sighted on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Land grabbers must face prosecution – FCTA

Editor

Police Arrest Man For Impersonating Ahmed Musa In Kano

Editor

Police withdraws E-money’s escort, probes source of wealth

Editor

National Park, NESREA counsel FCT residents on bushmeat consumption

Editor

Woman remanded in imprison custody over fake investment scheme

Editor

COVID-19: NAPTIP gets FCT Administration’s support

Editor

COVID-19: NCDC Commandant commends Enugu State Govt

Editor

Lockdown: Promasidor Nigeria limited donates 200 cartons of sachet oil to vulnerable women in Kebbi

Editor

COVID -19: Master Bakers donate 100,000 loaves of Bread to Kogi Communities

Editor

Scarce resources won’t affect Lagos-Ibadan road project, says Fashola

Editor

COVID-19: FCT Administration hints on distribution of relief materials

Editor

Abuja residents must heed to govt’s order on COVID-19- CP

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More